Bismarck, ND

Wrigley to replace Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel

By Paul Jurgens
 21 hours ago

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – Attorney General Drew Wrigley has decided to replace Deputy Attorney General Troy Seibel. Wrigley said he expects to name a...

