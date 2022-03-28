ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

This Beautiful New Mural In The East Village Honors The ‘Indomitable Spirit Of Ukraine’

By Claire Leaden
Secret NYC
Secret NYC
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UFdhZ_0esF6U7Z00

In NYC’s own “Little Ukraine” in the East Village, a colorful mural has gone up to — designed by Ukrainians, for Ukrainians.

Created by Brooklyn-based, Ukrainian-born artist Misha Tyutyunik, the large-scale piece was actually designed with the people of Kyiv when Tyutyunik completed his Fullbright program there in 2019, a press release shares.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31FtEJ_0esF6U7Z00
The completed mural. Credit to Citizens Bank.

It was painted this past weekend by members of the neighborhood, who all came together to fill in the design with color, making it a full community effort.

Entitled “Ukraine: A History in Solidarity,” the work was inspired by the legendary story of Kyiv’s founding, involving siblings Kyi, Shchek, and Khoryv and Lybid. It depicts the famous monument of the three brothers and their sister, and “personifies Ukrainian storytelling and cultural history.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42MGyv_0esF6U7Z00
East Village residents helping paint “Ukraine: A History in Solidarity.” Courtesy of Citizens Bank.

“I’m doing this artwork to stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and with oppressed people all over the world,” the artist said in a statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kAliq_0esF6U7Z00
Artist Misha Tyutyunik and his work. Courtesy of Citizens Bank

The mural is on 9th St. and Second Ave., at a new Citizens Bank branch. It’s part of the bank’s “mission to support the neighborhoods they are in.” They will also be matching $25,000 in donations made to the East Village-based women-led organization UNWLA (Ukrainian National Womens League of America) , which has been raising funds to aid Ukrainian refugees.

“When I was first approached by Citizens with an idea to create a community event in support of Ukraine, I was both touched and grateful,” said UNWLA Officer-At-Large Oksana Lodziuk Krywulych.

The idea to have a mural created by a Ukrainian artist which would then be painted by the general public was appealing, as it would create a lasting impact on the area. Watching the horrible and senseless destruction manifested in Ukraine and its people reduces me to tears daily, but seeing the local community rally in support of Ukraine is very heartening.

A QR code next to the work lets passersby hear Tyutyunik speak about his work directly and easily donate themselves to UNWLA. Find it at 143 2nd Avenue.

See also: 12 Ukrainian Businesses You Can Support In New York City Right Now

Comments / 3

If you enjoy reading articles from
Secret NYC
Secret NYC

4K+

Followers

741

Posts

402K+

Views

Follow Secret NYC and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Secret NYC

11 Ukrainian Businesses You Can Support In NYC Right Now

According to Governor Hochul, NYC is not only home to the largest Ukrainian population in the New York State, but across the entire country. And after the recent acts of violence that have struck Eastern Europe, many New Yorkers are left wondering how they can aid their fellow neighbors and Ukrainian community.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The 74

East Village Ukrainian Students Struggle with War in Homeland

Every morning for the past few weeks, students and staff at St. George Academy in New York City start their day by checking to see if relatives and friends in Ukraine are still alive.  “We’re shell shocked,” said Andrew Stasiw, principal of the tiny Ukrainian Catholic high school in the East Village. “We have students […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Secret NYC

10 Ways Local NYC Businesses Are Doing Their Part To Help Ukraine

As war carries on in Ukraine and tragic news hits us each day, it can feel like there isn’t enough that can be done from here. But, in addition to making donations and supporting local Ukrainian businesses , New Yorkers can join forces with other NYC establishments who have come up with their own ways to help…even thousands of miles away.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Entertainment
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Mural#Little Ukraine#Ukrainians#Citizens Bank#Unwla
Daily Mail

Putin's chilling warning to the West and oligarchs: Ranting president tells 'scum' traitors Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' and says Western 'attempt to have global dominance' is coming to an end

Vladimir Putin today sent a chilling warning to the West and oligarchs telling 'scum' traitors that Russians will 'spit them out like a midge that flew into their mouths' - as he claimed Western 'attempts to have global dominance' is coming to an end. The Russian President, speaking in a...
POLITICS
Chicago Sun-Times

Will old Christian prophecy protect Ukraine?

It’s a holy card held close to the Ukrainian vest. As Russia wages war in Ukraine and lowers its Iron Curtain, a Christian legend has been resurrected. Now that a massive Russian tank convoy is close to the country’s capital city of Kyiv, an ancient religious prediction has surfaced.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Design
Reuters

Putin vows Russia will prevail in Ukraine but glitch hinders TV

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin justified the invasion of Ukraine before a packed soccer stadium on Friday but coverage of his speech on state television was unexpectedly interrupted by what the Kremlin said was a technical problem with a server. Speaking on a stage at the...
POLITICS
Washington Post

Putin can’t win the war in Ukraine. But he can’t afford to lose it.

Here’s the central dilemma of the Ukraine invasion: This is a war Russian dictator Vladimir Putin believes he “cannot afford to lose” (in the words of U.S. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines), but it’s also one he cannot seem to win. It took U.S. troops only three weeks to take Baghdad in 2003. But the Ukraine war is now almost three weeks old, and Putin is as far as ever from his stated objectives of “demilitarization and denazification,” meaning the imposition of a Russian puppet regime in Ukraine.
POLITICS
Secret NYC

Secret NYC

New York, NY
4K+
Followers
741
Post
402K+
Views
ABOUT

Secret NYC is your local guide to the best things to do in the 5 boroughs, from new restaurants and unique bars to the best shows, exhibits, and nightlife.

 http://secretnyc.co/

Comments / 0

Community Policy