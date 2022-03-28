Orange County man sentenced to 20 years to life in fatal 2016 grocery store stabbing

An Orange County man was sentenced to 20 years to life behind bars for fatally stabbing a stranger at a ShopRite in 2016.

Andrew Goodenough, 41, was sentenced Monday in Goshen for stabbing 35-year-old Michael Kohus at the grocery store in Vails Gate.

Prosecutors said in court that the victim’s family was too upset to be present at the sentencing.

Goodenough had previously told authorities he knew the victim, but prosecutors said the two never met.

News 12 was told the case took six years to finalize due to psychiatric and competency issues.