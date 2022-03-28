ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

A Reese Witherspoon Book Club Pick Is Heading to Apple TV+ — & The Novel Is Currently 50% Off On Amazon

By Julia Teti
SheKnows
SheKnows
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uzvCq_0esF6Im500

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

All right, we know we’ve been on a book-to-movie and book-to-TV adaptation kick, but hear us out! We had no idea another Reese Witherspoon book club selection was headed to the small screen, and this one is ideal for mystery-lovers , thrill-seekers, and Apple TV+ subscribers. The Last Thing He Told Me is heading to the streamer with an A-list leading lady, and plenty of episodes to fill out all the shocking twists and turns of Laura Dave’s New York Times bestseller. So, want to get a head start on this upcoming interpretation before it even hits the small screen? We’ll break down the exciting plot, who stars in the forthcoming series adaptation, and how you can snag a copy of the novel for 50 percent off on Amazon .

Laura Dave’s The Last Thing He Told Me follows Hannah, who discovers a note left for her by her husband of one year, Owen. The note has one message — just two words: “Protect her.” Hannah believes the note refers to Owen’s 16-year-old daughter, Bailey, who wants nothing to do with her stepmother. But as strange events begin to occur , including a US marshal and federal agents showing up at the family’s home, Hannah and Bailey go on a journey to discover who Owen really was, where he’s disappeared, and if Bailey is the key to unlocking the truth.

The Last Thing He Told Me feels tailor-made for a screen adaptation, and luckily Reese Witherspoon is making that next step happen. While the series is currently in development with Apple TV+, actress Jennifer Garner has already signed on to play the role of Hannah in the series. She’ll also executive produce the series, per Deadline . We’re not sure exactly when The Last Thing He Told Me will hit Apple TV+. But while we wait, it feels like the perfect opportunity to read the novel that will serve as the series’ source material. Better yet, the book is currently $13.50 on Amazon — 50 percent less than its original price. So grab a deal, and a get a book — trust us when we say you’ll become wholly immersed in this thrilling tale.

Buy: ‘The Last Thing He Told Me’ by Laura Dave $13.50

Before you go, click here to see 10 of Reese Witherspoon’s best book club picks.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ki9Ye_0esF6Im500

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 3

Related
SheKnows

Malia Obama Is Getting Rave Reviews in Her First TV Writing Job

Click here to read the full article. Malia Obama’s first official job since graduating from Harvard University in 2021 sounds like it is off to a great start. She was recruited to work on an Amazon show called Hive, which follows a mega-pop star (think Beyoncé), by Atlanta creator and actor Donald Glover, who has high praise for the 23-year-old. Calling her “an amazingly talented person,” Donald revealed to Vanity Fair that she isn’t resting on her laurels as former President Barack Obama’s daughter. He said Malia is “really focused, and she’s working really hard” to establish herself as a writer in...
TV & VIDEOS
SheKnows

Kate Hudson & Goldie Hawn Showed Off Their Lookalike Features in New Mother-Daughter Photos

Click here to read the full article. Kate Hudson and mom Goldie Hawn are starring in Stuart Weitzman’s Spring 2022 campaign with the perfect theme for the mother-daughter duo, Live Every Moment. The joyous pair is not only showing off glamorous shoes for the upcoming season, but we love seeing their close bond on display. The promotional video shows them hugging and snuggling close — from their profile shots, they look so much alike with their mischievous grins. You just know that the two of them have the best time together. There’s just so much of Hawn that has been passed down...
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kate Middleton Is in Hot Water Over This Clip of Her Appearing to Pull Back From a Jamaican Official

Click here to read the full article. Prince William and Kate Middleton’s tour of the Caribbean was supposed to be a celebration of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, but it’s been fraught with nothing but controversy from the start. With the critics pointing out the royals’ tone-deaf approach to Britain’s history of colonialism, the latest video clip with the Duchess of Cambridge didn’t do anything to help that narrative. Kate is finding herself under the social-media microscope after being caught recoiling away from Jamaica’s Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment & Sport, Olivia Grange, on Tuesday. (See the video HERE.) The Jamaican official...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

This is the new Netflix crime series everyone will be talking about

Not everyone was blown away by Karin Slaughter’s 2019 novel Pieces of Her, with some of the novelist’s fans taking to Amazon’s review section to lament that this one seemed a bit more plodding or by-the-numbers than some of her other works. Be that as it may, though, there’s some gorgeous prose to be found in this story, which also easily lent itself to a TV adaptation. One that, in fact, just hit Netflix on Friday, March 4, with Toni Collette in the role of the mother who’s central to the narrative (Laura Oliver).
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Serena Williams
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Laura Dave
Person
Jennifer Garner
Person
Reese Witherspoon
E! News

Jennifer Aniston Sends Love to "Little Sister" Reese Witherspoon on Her Birthday

Watch: Happy Birthday Reese Witherspoon: Legally Blonde -- Look Back!. Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston share more than just an anchor's desk—they're friends for life. In honor of the Legally Blonde star's March 22 birthday, Jennifer reminded fans of this simple fact when she penned a sweet shoutout to her Morning Show co-star. The two actresses first struck up a friendship over two decades ago when Reese landed a guest role on Friends as Jill Green, the sister to Jennifer's Rachel.
CELEBRITIES
Digital Trends

Best Buy is practically giving away this 70-inch TV today

When it comes to watching TV and a home theater system, nothing beats a 70-inch 4K smart TV. The problem is, good ones can be pretty expensive, but luckily Best Buy has a great deal on a 70-inch TCL Class 4-Series LED smart TV going for just $500, down from its normal price of $830. That’s a whopping $330 discount and probably one of the best 70-inch TV deals you’re going to find today.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New York Times
Daily Mail

Catherine Zeta-Jones shares sweet snap of 'hubby' Michael Douglas napping with their pet dog before the SAG Awards where he lost out on Best Actor gong

Catherine Zeta-Jones showed her admiration for husband Michael Douglas's SAG Award nomination in a picture posted to her Instagram story on Sunday. The 52-year-old actress posted a picture of Michael asleep, with their dog lazing above him, to her story, writing: 'Congrats to my hubby for his SAG Award nomination.'
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Amal Clooney Says Her Marriage to George Clooney 'Has Been Wonderful'

Time is honoring 12 incredible women. On Thursday, the publication unveiled its 2022 Women of the Year list, highlighting 12 extraordinary leaders who are working toward a more equal world. Among the honorees are attorney Amal Clooney, singer Kacey Musgraves, actress Kerry Washington and actress Michaela Jaé "Mj" Rodriguez. Additionally,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
Deadline

Alan Ladd Jr. Dies: Oscar-Winning ‘Braveheart’ Producer, ‘Star Wars’ Shepherd & Former Exec At Fox, MGM/UA Was 84

Click here to read the full article. Alan Ladd Jr, the veteran film producer who won a Best Picture Oscar for Braveheart, commissioned George Lucas to write Star Wars and was an influential executive for Fox and MGM/United Artists, died today, his family said. He was 84. His daughter Amanda Ladd-Jones, who directed the 2017 feature documentary Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies wrote on social media: “With the heaviest of hearts, we announce that on March 2, 2022, Alan Ladd, Jr. died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. Words cannot express how deeply he will be missed. His impact...
CELEBRITIES
BGR.com

Netflix just got a Keanu Reeves movie you’ve never even heard of

Over the past few years, a cinematic phenomenon known as the “Keanaissance” has touched one major motion picture after another — from Toy Story 4 to the new Matrix movie as well as John Wick 3, to cite just a few examples. Fans of Keanu Reeves came up with that affectionate moniker to describe the beloved actor’s resurgence of late, with additional projects including his voicing of Batman in the upcoming DC League of Super-Pets animated movie hitting theaters in May.
MOVIES
rollingout.com

Jason Momoa reportedly slides back home with Lisa Bonet

Actors Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are reportedly living together again. Momoa, 42, reportedly moved back into their Los Angeles County home to give their marriage another try. “Jason moved back in with Lisa about two weeks ago and they are very much back together,” Hollywood Life reports. “They decided to work on things rather than throw in the towel because they have so much invested in each other.” The move comes about a month after The Daily Mail reported that Momoa was living out of his custom-made $750,000 Ford RV in Southern California. This is also about two months after the beloved couple had announced they were going to go their separate ways after five years of marriage.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
shefinds

Kim Kardashian Has ‘Concerns’ That The Kanye West Drama Will Drive Pete Davidson Away—We Feel So Bad!

The Kim Kardashian and Kanye West drama has continued to heat up in recent days, with Pete Davidson’s private text messages to West leaked by the comedian’s friend David Sirus earlier this week. However, while Kardashian is allegedly, “Really thankful Pete is extremely understanding and chill, and is very happy he is sticking up for himself,” a source close to the couple told E!, the 41-year-old is also said to have “concerns” that the continued drama will drive her boyfriend away.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Rebel Wilson says she lost weight to ‘get more acting roles’

Rebel Wilson has revealed she lost weight to “get more acting roles”.The host of this year’s Baftas famously embarked on a “year of health” in 2020 and lost 77lbs.During her opening monologue of the 75th annual British Academy Film Awards, Wilson said: “I might look a bit different from the last time you guys saw me here.”She went on to say that “everybody is asking” why she lost weight. She joked: “Clearly it was to get the attention of Robert Pattinson.”Wilson continued: “No seriously, it was to get more acting roles. I can now play the non-funny love interest in...
WEIGHT LOSS
The Hollywood Reporter

Nicolas Cage’s ‘Unbearable Weight’ Gets Rare Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score, a Career Best

Nicolas Cage is getting some of the best reviews of his career … for playing Nicolas Cage. The actor’s new comedy The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent currently has a rare 100 percent critics‘ score on aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.More from The Hollywood ReporterNicolas Cage in 'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent': Film Review | SXSW 2022SXSW: 'Atlanta' Season Opener, Nicolas Cage Film 'Unbearable Weight' Set for Fest'Awards Chatter' Podcast -- Nicolas Cage ('Pig') The reviews follow the film’s world premiere at the South by Southwest festival on Saturday night in Austin, Texas. As there are only 15 reviews so far, it’s probable that...
MOVIES
SheKnows

SheKnows

39K+
Followers
4K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy