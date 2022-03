A group of Long Island City residents is coming together to host a donation drive for the people of war-torn Ukraine. The event, called Humanitarian Aid for Ukraine, will take place Sunday at the oval at Hunters Point South Park and organizers are hoping to load up a truck full of essential supplies. The items will then be sent to Ukrainians who are in the midst of fighting off a Russian invasion.

