Henrico County, VA

Multi-vehicle crash on I-64 West causes extensive delays

By Tannock Blair
 18 hours ago

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on Shockoe Valley Bridge I-64 West near Jackson Ward caused delays for motorists on Monday afternoon.

The crash occurred on the border of Henrico County near mile marker 190.8 and involved two separated fender benders and a disabled vehicle.

There were no injuries and the crashes remain under investigation by police.

Traffic was significantly backed up from Acca to Central Gardens.

Following the reopening of all lanes, traffic began to improve and — as of 5:00 p.m. — has since returned to normal levels.

(Photo: VDOT traffic camera footage shows extensive traffic)

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

