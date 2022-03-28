ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amy Schumer Says Living With Trichotillomania Has Been Her ‘Big Secret’

For the first time, Amy Schumer has revealed that she has trichotillomania, also known as hair-pulling disorder. After the condition was included in her comedy-drama series Life & Beth, she spoke candidly with The Hollywood Reporter, admitting that the condition was something she once considered a “big secret” and a deep...

