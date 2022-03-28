ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boomer Magazine

Unable to Retire Woes

By Karen Czuleger Strgacich
Boomer Magazine
Boomer Magazine
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dovxJ_0esF4okn00

Baby boomer and Boomer reader Karen Czuleger Strgacich sings the “unable to retire” blues, looks at the causes of her circumstances, and determines how she can overcome the regrets.

Stuck in the middle! Yep, that’s what it feels like. Stuck between working like a demon and retiring.

I am over 60. I am a woman. And I am a single mother. As I sit here on a spring Saturday morning sipping my coffee, I remind myself again that I am over 60! I’m not 35 anymore, even if my life and career do reflect the pace of a Millennial and not the boomer that I actually am.

Do I want to slow down? God, yes! But the deck of cards I got dealt in my life were not the most ideal. So what’s a woman to do? Well, there’s only one thing to do. I guess I just have to reshuffle the deck! That and exercise the word most overused during the pandemic. I need to “pivot”!

My friends and relatives are all entering their blissful retirements, the rewards of fruitful careers and lifetimes of successful financial planning. In most cases, planning included two people in a marriage who teamed up to create a future they both dreamed of. It was a scenario whereby two people had each others’ backs as they raised their family and planned their future.

I too have a successful career, a career that I have been working in for 30 years. Twenty-three of those years have been as a single parent raising a family alone in one of the most expensive cities on the planet: Los Angeles.

Visions of early plans and dreams … dashed

I remember sitting at the dining room table with our financial planner who reviewed the various IRAs with my then husband and me. We talked about savings plans for our children as well. We had one child at the time, and we strategized on what college costs would look like by the time our son was at the age he would apply. It all felt so grown up, so responsible. Oh yes, we had a plan for the future.

Fast forward four years and we were in the middle of remodeling our home and had a second child, a baby girl born in the midst of construction. And that’s when it happened.

That was the moment my husband, the man who had prided himself on planning our future, decided on a different plan – a plan that included just him. Well, actually, it was a plan that included just him and his girlfriend. I was suddenly a single mother with a 4-week-old infant and a toddler, in the middle of a home remodel that was nowhere near completion.

Maternity leave would have to be abandoned. I had to go back to work in order to finish our home and rebuild a life within a new family dynamic.

Pivoting

When you are raising a family – a very young family – alone, you are faced with what appears to be mountains to hurdle. And they are around every corner. There is so much care to be given to such a young family when you are a couple. But when you are a single parent, that care comes at an extraordinary price, a price that isn’t just monetary. And by virtue of that, your personal energy dollars also become a precious commodity all on their own.

The financial demands placed upon me made me soon realize that there just were not enough corks to fill all the holes in the leaking dike. I was faced with what felt like life-and-death decisions. I had a home to finish building so that we had a place to live. I had an infant who required around-the-clock feeding – feeding in the way of very expensive formula. I had a toddler, too, who required intensive care. And I had to work full time through it all. I had no choice but to continue with the childcare we had always had from our dear nanny – a woman who not only represented basic childcare skills, but who also restored my very sanity in giving me the peace of mind I needed in knowing that my children were safe when not in my care. That too comes at a cost. And though that can be looked at as extravagant, it was critically important to me.

And thus a new family is born. Though I was forced to sell the home I had just built, I was able to buy one on my own and give my children as close to the foundation as I’d had growing up: a good school, a good community, and family close by. But, again, I was doing so while living in the most expensive real estate market where the cost of living is extremely high.

Which brings me to …

The past 23 years represent a lot of physical and intellectual growing. Clothes, shoes, books, and tuition all were put on my plate to bear alone. And those IRAs we talked about? Well, my ex-husband held me for ransom when I was forced to sell our home. He wouldn’t sign the escrow papers and waited until that last day of the closing to tell me he wouldn’t sign unless I gave him the IRAs and his retirement. In my “Oh My God” state of mind, I relinquished them all to him in order to gain back my nervous system. Regret of my actions is way too light of a word to explain my feelings now. Because now is when I need that retirement. When we were married, we made a deal that I would not participate in a 401(k) plan because we needed all that I earned. We would be fine with the IRAs and his retirement.

Which brings me full circle to today. I am reaching the age of retirement, and yet I am unable to retire anytime soon. Through my career, as I raised a family alone, I was unable to save an adequate amount of money to even dare to retire. I was thinking day-to-day survival, not decade-to-decade. I sacrificed me, in order to care for them. That should be on my headstone. So I am pivoting. I am working like a nut to make up for lost time. The pandemic didn’t help matters either. As people were being laid off left and right, I was able to retain my position but at a 20% pay cut.

Advice from Amy: ‘I’m unable to retire and am jealous of my retired friends!’

How can I relate to my peers who are all retiring and taking the vacations of a lifetime? How can I relate to my contemporaries who have nothing but time on their hands? How do I relate to the younger people in my work who are just starting out on their respective career journeys? Even the dating apps that are focused on older people means they want a woman who is retired. I got off the site because I found myself almost apologizing for working still. I am at a place where I feel like I should actually work for Cirque du Soleil because of my constant contortions. And so I am stuck between two worlds.

“Think, think, think, Karen.” So here are my slogans:

“Keep calm.” “60 is the new 40.” “Keep calm because you love what you do.” “Keep calm because you are still doing an amazing job, and if what you have already experienced on your journey equals gasoline in your tank, then you have enough to drive around the whole world and perhaps even conquer it!”

I also tell myself:

“Okay, so you got dealt a lousy deck of cards. Okay, so you had to spend a lot in order to raise that family. You put your son through Berkeley and your daughter is now in film school. You may not have been able to invest in a 401(k), but you did invest in something that will yield a return for lifetimes to come.”

I know there are others like me out there. And to you I say:

Keep calm. Keep moving. And keep believing in yourself! We are boomers after all! We are one of the most fortunate generations ever to come out of a world war. We are here because of the sacrifices of our parents and their parents.

Maybe those sacrifices are in my DNA, as I now see what the results of them look like in full technicolor in my seventh decade of life. But I believe I still have an amazing future and purpose! I have to. And I think I got this!

If you too are experiencing something like this, I hope you do, too! We do still have secure futures! We may just have to do a little reinventing and roll up our sleeves and “pivot” our way to that security!

Comments / 0

Related
Boomer Magazine

Advice from Amy: Mourning Non-Existent Grandchildren

“I’m sad for my son that he is still unmarried and without kids.” See what advice columnist Amy Dickinson says in this edition of Ask Amy. My 40-year-old son, “James” has had many bright, beautiful, and intelligent girlfriends. He has been engaged and ended various relationships throughout his adult years.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

How Narcissists View Their Romantic Partners

Those low in narcissism tend to enhance their partner early in their relationship, but high narcissists don't. Narcissistic individuals, particularly men, tended to have partners who viewed them especially positively early in the relationship. The partners of narcissists may be missing out on the key relationship benefits of being enhanced.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Upworthy

Melinda French Gates says billionaires can afford to give away half their wealth without changing their life

Melinda French Gates has an important message for her fellow billionaires: You can—and should—donate half your wealth. In an interview that aired on CBS Mornings on Thursday, the 57-year-old spoke to host Gayle King about her ongoing commitment to philanthropy. It was French Gates' first TV interview since her widely publicized divorce from Microsoft Corp. co-founder Bill Gates, which became official last August. In addition to addressing rumors of her ex-husband's infidelity and interactions with Jeffrey Epstein during the interview, she also discussed a comment she made in her first individual Giving Pledge letter, which calls on billionaires to commit the majority of their wealth to philanthropy.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Retire Woes#Millennial
psychologytoday.com

7 Secrets to Long-Term Love

Strong, long-term relationships are not immune to struggles. Learning how to diffuse and resolve conflict is central to a connected, loving relationship. We met at an anti-Valentine’s day party at Nice Guy Eddie’s on Avenue A in the East Village. Both 25, young, dumb and broke graduate students, we didn’t know much about love. Twenty-three years, six moves, and four kids later, now we do. Although smile lines are deeper and bellies are softer, our love continues to grow stronger and yes, even more exciting with each new year together.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

7 Reasons Narcissists Rarely Grow Emotionally

Narcissistic behavior often begins in childhood as a form of self-defense against feeling unloved. The resulting self-protective patterns can block narcissists from personal growth. Narcissistic personalities can change, but they have to be open to self-reflection and criticism and not get stuck in comforting delusions. One of the most frustrating...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

6 Steps to Help "Mean" Kids Be Nice

When kids act mean, they are often struggling with feelings of insecurity/self-doubt and anxiety, difficult emotions to process. Just teaching kindness is rarely useful because it doesn't address the underlying issues. Shaming kids for being mean only begets more mean behavior. When children boss other kids around, say hurtful things,...
KIDS
Stacy Wynn

Multitudes of Couples Settling For Unhappy Relationships

Recently I was observing a couple that I know through a mutual friend. They fight almost every single weekend to the point of threatening to break up with each other. They fight, makeup, fight again, and everyone is privy to their dirty laundry.
The Independent

9 signs the person you’re dating is right for you, according to experts

Relationships are hard work. Once you’ve moved past the initial period of infatuation – often referred to as “the honeymoon phase” – reality sinks in, and you start to get a deeper sense of who someone is and whether or not they might be right for you.But the signs can be difficult to identify, particularly if you’ve never been a long-term relationship before. How much should you be willing to sacrifice for the other person? Does it matter if your interests don’t align? And what about if you argue quite a lot?The Independent spoke to relationship experts to identify...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Stacy Wynn

No One Is Immune to Narcissistic Abuse

From the outside looking in it is all too easy to judge someone for falling for a sociopath or narcissist. We sit and watch the horrific story unfold in awe and astonishment as we shake our heads. We ask ourselves, how on earth did someone not see the person they were dating while they were in a relationship with them?
psychologytoday.com

The Pain of Separation Is the True Measure of Relationships

Saying goodbye means separating from the people who comprise a significant part of your emotional identity. Temporary goodbyes are less sorrowful than longer goodbyes or the emotionally devastating end-of-life farewells. The more intense relationships become, the more devastating the emotional loss that is felt upon separation. The pain you feel...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
psychologytoday.com

How Fear of Looking Needy Can Lead to Loneliness

Victim. It’s become one of those buzzwords, like narcissist, low self-esteem, codependent. These words describe legitimate psychological states but have become part of the vernacular, often used in a cavalier manner, making them unhelpful in understanding ourselves or others. In a therapeutic setting, raw and vulnerable parts of us...
MENTAL HEALTH
Boomer Magazine

Etiquette on Attending Ex-In-Laws’ Funerals

Years after her divorce, the reader’s ex-relatives are getting older, making her question the etiquette of attending ex-in-laws’ funerals. In this issue of Ask Amy, see what advice columnist Amy Dickinson says. Dear Amy:. I have been divorced from my ex-husband for 22 years. Is there a standard...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Stacy Wynn

Narcissists Cannot Fully Love Victims Or Themselves

Recently I talked with a friend that is in a relationship with a Narcissist. He kept saying how much he wanted to help her and how much he wanted her to be in his life but that she is constantly shaming, manipulating, gaslighting, and verbally abusing him.
Boomer Magazine

7 Tips to Improve Your Retirement Savings

Your retirement savings will determine whether it will be enough to lead a comfortable life post-retirement. It’s better to start saving early as it will give more time for your nest egg to grow. Even if you are starting late, don’t think you are the only one. There are thousands of people who struggle with retirement planning. If you are one of them, this post is just for you. We will share a few tips to boost your retirement savings.
INCOME TAX
Boomer Magazine

Boomer Magazine

Richmond, VA
2K+
Followers
590
Post
248K+
Views
ABOUT

Boomer Magazine celebrates baby boomers with tailored content for the 50+ crowd and other active adults. Our website, digital magazines, and e-newsletters serve up reader essays, nostalgia, travel, advice, book reviews, puzzles, cartoons, food and beverage news, health, profiles, and more. Headquartered in Virginia, our content speaks to readers everywhere. Live your best life!

 http://www.BoomerMagazine.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy