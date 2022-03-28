ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billionaire Abramovich, Ukrainian peace negotiators hit by suspected poisoning -reports

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich and Ukrainian peace negotiators suffered symptoms of suspected poisoning earlier this month after a meeting in Kyiv, the Wall Street Journal and the investigative outlet Bellingcat reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/roman-abramovich-and-ukrainian-peace-negotiators-suffer-symptoms-of-suspected-poisoning-11648480493?mod=latest_headlines on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter. Abramovich, who accepted a Ukrainian request to help...

