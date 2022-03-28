ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chrissy Teigen’s Romantic Look Sparkles All Over With Cutout Dress & Glittery Sandals at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022

By Allie Fasanella
 18 hours ago
Chrissy Teigen brought sparkles last night with a glamorous look at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Los Angeles.

Teigen wore a striking silver gown offering a shimmery effect from Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika’s spring ’22 collection. The dress delivered an asymmetrical design with a single shoulder strap and a high-low skirt. The semi-sheer frock also featured an embellished bodice that extended down the tulle skirt, plus cutout details.

The model and cookbook author complemented the gown with strappy, crystal-embellished sandals boasting a pointed toe . Meanwhile, her Grammy Award-winning husband John Legend donned a chic white double-breasted tuxedo with a black bow-tie and glossy black dress shoes.

The Vanity Fair Oscars after-party served as one of the top conclusions of the 2022 Academy Awards , which celebrate the top talents across the film industry. Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the event always features a star-studded guest list of both Oscar winners, presenters, nominees and those in Hollywood who did not attend. This year’s guest list was packed with star power, including Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson, Anya Taylor-Joy and more.

Flip through the gallery to check out all the celebrity arrivals at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party .

