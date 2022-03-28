Chrissy Teigen’s Romantic Look Sparkles All Over With Cutout Dress & Glittery Sandals at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022
Click here to read the full article.
Chrissy Teigen brought sparkles last night with a glamorous look at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in Los Angeles.
Teigen wore a striking silver gown offering a shimmery effect from Lebanese designer Georges Hobeika’s spring ’22 collection. The dress delivered an asymmetrical design with a single shoulder strap and a high-low skirt. The semi-sheer frock also featured an embellished bodice that extended down the tulle skirt, plus cutout details.
The model and cookbook author complemented the gown with strappy, crystal-embellished sandals boasting a pointed toe . Meanwhile, her Grammy Award-winning husband John Legend donned a chic white double-breasted tuxedo with a black bow-tie and glossy black dress shoes.
The Vanity Fair Oscars after-party served as one of the top conclusions of the 2022 Academy Awards , which celebrate the top talents across the film industry. Held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, the event always features a star-studded guest list of both Oscar winners, presenters, nominees and those in Hollywood who did not attend. This year’s guest list was packed with star power, including Zendaya, Kim Kardashian, Kate Hudson, Anya Taylor-Joy and more.
Flip through the gallery to check out all the celebrity arrivals at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party .More from Footwear News
- Jaden Smith Pops in Ombre 'Sunset' Suit & Sneakers With Parents Will Smith & Jada Pinkett at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022
- Tiffany Haddish's Interview Goes Viral After Barefoot Reporter Calls Her Oscars Party Dress a 'Costume' & Talks Uncomfortable Heels
- Hailey Bieber Arrives in Striking Low-Back Dress & Hidden Heels at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2022
Comments / 1