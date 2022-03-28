ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HB 2066 | Consolidating judicial branch operations

Cover picture for the articleHB 2066 would require the judicial branch to consolidate its operations in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia to the Judicial Center in Harrisburg. Closing all judicial offices outside the city of Harrisburg would limit public access to our courts. The Supreme...

americanmilitarynews.com

Gun control buried in 2,700 page spending bill passed by the House

A $1.5 trillion spending bill passed by the House last week includes gun control measures listed as “law enforcement tools to enhance public safety.”. Beginning in Sec. 1101 of the more than 2,700-page bill, the “NICS Denial Notification Act of 2022” adds a new provision entitled “Reporting of background check denials to State authorities,” which requires local law enforcement authorities to be notified if the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) denies a firearm transfer.
POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Clerk Who Denied Marriage Licenses to Gay Couples Violated Constitutional Rights, Finds Federal Judge

Click here to read the full article. Kim Davis, the former Kentucky clerk that denied two gay couples marriage licenses in 2015, violated their constitutional rights, a federal judge found on Friday. “Defendant Davis violated Plaintiffs’ constitutional right to marry by refusing to issue them marriage licenses, either personally or through the policy she established for the Rowan County Clerk’s office,” read the court order, as obtained by Rolling Stone. Although the pre-trial summary judgment found said violation, Judge David Bunning’s order did not include a decision on whether Davis will be responsible for the legal fees associated with the case, involving...
KENTUCKY STATE
Government
Slate

As a Clerk, I Couldn’t Sue the Judge Who Harassed Me

I read the judicial discipline order alone in my office, on the day my Senate-confirmed former supervisor was removed from the D.C. bench. I felt part relief that the former judge could no longer mistreat law clerks like myself, part satisfaction that he had been disciplined for some of his misconduct, and part frustration that the D.C. judicial regulatory body did not recognize the full scope of the former judge’s misbehavior.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Federal judge finds another Iowa ag-gag law unconstitutional

A federal judge has struck down an Iowa law that seeks to stop animal welfare groups from secretly filming livestock abuse, the latest in a decade of legislative measures and judicial rejections.The decision Monday rejected the law approved by Iowa lawmakers in March 2019 that created a trespass charge punishable by up to a year in jail for those who use deception to gain access to a farm to cause physical or economic harm. A temporary court order will prevent enforcement of the law, and the restriction is expected to soon become permanent.The state can appeal to the 8th...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

House passes bill to end mandatory arbitration of legal disputes

(Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a bill that would prohibit companies from enforcing increasingly common agreements that require workers and consumers to bypass court and bring legal disputes in private arbitration. The Democrat-led House voted 222-209 to pass the Forced Arbitration Injustice Repeal (FAIR) Act...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KISS 106

Hoosiers Can Legally Carry Handguns Without Permits Beginning July 2022

Indiana residents will soon be able to legally carry handguns throughout the state without a permit. After much opposition, earlier this month the Indiana House passed a measure to allow "constitutional carry" by a 69-30 vote and the Senate by a 30-20 vote. On Monday, March 21st, Governor Eric Holcomb signed a bill into law that will allow Hoosiers to carry their handgun without a permit.
INDIANA STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Bill would expand medical marijuana program in Ohio

(The Center Square) – Ohioans suffering from migraines, arthritis or other medical conditions could be eligible for medical marijuana if a bill in the Ohio House to expand conditions eligible for treatment becomes law. The legislation also would create the Division of Marijuana Control within the Department of Commerce...
HEALTH
WebMD

Texas Supreme Court Rules Against Providers in Abortion Ban Case

March 14, 2022 -- The Texas Supreme Court ruled against abortion providers in a federal challenge to the state’s abortion ban on Friday, essentially shutting down the last chance to stop the law. The controversial law, which prohibits abortions after 6 weeks of pregnancy and has been copied by...
TEXAS STATE
Washington Times

Navy SEALs ask Supreme Court to end vaccine exemption punishment

Attorneys for 35 Navy SEALs and other special warfare personnel asked the Supreme Court on Monday to reject a Biden administration emergency motion seeking a stay of a preliminary injunction protecting the warriors from punishment for objecting to the Defense Department’s vaccine mandate on religious grounds. The move comes...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Times-Republican

Iowa House and Senate pass bill to shorten unemployment benefits by 10 weeks

Iowa workers would have 10 fewer weeks of unemployment benefits under a bill passed Wednesday by the Iowa House and Senate. House File 2355 is an amended version of a proposal by Gov. Kim Reynolds. It shortens the maximum amount of unemployment to 16 weeks, down from 26 weeks under current law. The bill also redefines a suitable job, requiring unemployed workers to accept lower-paid offers earlier in their job search.
IOWA STATE
Reason.com

Corpus Linguistics in the Supreme Court

I've long been interested in this subject, and was particularly pleased to have Justice Thomas Lee of the Utah Supreme Court and Stephen Mouritsen guest-blogging in 2017 about their groundbreaking work on the subject. The subject came up in yesterday's argument with regard to Prof. James Phillips' and Prof. Jesse Egbert's forthcoming article, A Corpus Linguistic Analysis of 'Foreign Tribunal', so I'm very glad to be able to pass along this item from Prof. Phillips:
CONGRESS & COURTS
Virginia Mercury

From the ERA to abortion: five cases in which Va.’s new AG changed the state’s legal position

Attorney General Jason Miyares is the first Republican to hold the office in nearly a decade. So his office says it’s natural to expect the state’s legal position to change after eight years under the control of Democrat Mark Herring. Asked for a complete accounting of cases in which Miyares directed the state to change […] The post From the ERA to abortion: five cases in which Va.’s new AG changed the state’s legal position appeared first on Virginia Mercury.
VIRGINIA STATE

