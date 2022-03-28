Christian Eriksen to captain Denmark in return to Parken Stadium

Christian Eriksen will captain Denmark. Pro Shots Photo Agency

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen hasn't been inside Parken Stadium since he suffered cardiac arrest there during the European Championship last summer. That will change Tuesday when he and his countrymates face Serbia in an international friendly. The 30-year-old also will be honored with the captain's armband for that fixture.

"It will definitely be very special because I have not been to Parken since it happened," Eriksen remarked about the upcoming experience on Monday, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "Now I am incredibly looking forward to being back on the field here in the Park and being a football player. "Because that's what it's about for me. But I also look forward to the fact that after the match we can put it behind us."

Eriksen was fitted with an implantable cardioverter defibrillator that, per Italian rules, made him ineligible to feature for Serie A club Inter Milan. He ultimately signed with Premier League side Brentford before the January transfer window closed. He scored in his return to the national team during Saturday's 4-2 defeat to the Netherlands.

Denmark coach Kasper Hjulmand told reporters Monday that temporary captain Kasper Schmeichel suggested that Eriksen should wear the armband on Tuesday.