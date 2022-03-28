Alert: Biden says 'I make no apologies' for calling for Putin's removal, says he was expressing 'moral outrage,' not new policy

Russia has issued a harsh warning to the United States and its allies, threatening to put the West in its “place”.The menacing words come from Dmitry Medvedev, a former Russian president and current deputy secretary of the country’s Security Council. On Thursday, Mr Medvedev accused Western nations of a “disgusting” anti-Russian conspiracy.“It will not work,” Mr Medvedev said. “Russia has the might to put all of our brash enemies in their place.”Since the invasion of Ukraine began last month, the US and its allies have punished Russia with a wave of economic sanctions and public condemnation. On Wednesday, US...

POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO