ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

YouTuber exposes LeBron James, Lakers Twitter conspiracy theory

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
New York Post
 18 hours ago

A social media conspiracy about LeBron James and the Lakers has fans mesmerized.

Basketball YouTuber Kenny Beecham has gone viral for noting that the 31-43 Lakers have not once used James’ photo in tweets that reveal the final score when the team loses.

On Sunday, the Lakers tweeted a graphic of forward Wenyen Gabriel after a crushing 116-108 loss to the Pelicans.

Beecham said he went back and looked at every final score tweet by the Lakers in their 43 loses so far this season, and that James’ graphic was not used in any losing post — and neither have big-name stars, Anthony Davis or Russell Westbrook.

The Lakers social media team got some explaining to do 😂 pic.twitter.com/sB5pNxXAFW

— KENNY BEECHAM (@KOT4Q) March 28, 2022
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kb7zs_0esF3V6v00 A basketball YouTuber noted that the Lakers do not use LeBron James in any of their social media posts about losing games.Getty Images

“Malik Monk has been used 10 out of 43 of the losses,” Beecham said, later adding, “When it comes to the wins, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook are killing the competition . Also, Anthony Davis was only used for one winning graphic.”

The Internet personality said he did the research after seeing a fan tweet about L.A.’s loss to New Orleans Sunday.

Beecham shared a video of himself to Twitter, explaining a tweet that read: “Told ya. They not putting LeBron’s pick in a L final score tweet. U wonder if he has that in his contract. LMAOOOOOOOO.”

Told ya. They not putting LeBron's pick in a L final score tweet. I wonder if he has that in his contract. LMAOOOOOOOO https://t.co/oRQgRM1E6h

— Depressed Lakers Fan (@CLF__423) March 28, 2022 https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“The Lakers social media team got some explaining to do,” Beecham tweeted.

One Twitter user dug up a past final score tweet from the Bucks, that featured Milwaukee’s two-time reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and wrote , “Even the face of the league gets put on Ls.”

James and the Lakers fell to the tenth spot in the Western Conference after Sunday’s loss to the Pelicans.

With just eight games left in the regular season, L.A. is fighting for a spot in the play-in tournament with one of the toughest remaining schedules in the league. The Lakers currently have a one-game lead over the No. 11-seeded Spurs.

James’ status is questionable for Tuesday’s game against Dallas after he suffered an ankle injury in the first half of the Pelicans loss. He said he will receive around the clock treatment, which he began before L.A. even left the arena Sunday.

The Lakers will need a healthy James if they want to stay afloat in the play-in race to the playoffs, which begin April 16.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: LeBron James Joke Goes Viral At The Oscars

It was a rough night for LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers blew a big lead to the New Orleans Pelicans, dropping to 31-43 on the season. The Lakers are now just one game up on the Spurs for the 10th and final playoff spot in the Western Conference. That’s...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Says His Ankle Injury Is Horrible: "I Lost All Explosiveness. A Lot Of My Game Was On The Perimeter After That.”

The Los Angeles Lakers failed to capitalize on a good performance in the first half, as they blew a 23-point lead and lost to the New Orleans Pelicans in what was a very important game when it comes to the Western Conference standings, with the Pelicans now maintaining their advantage over the Lakers and holding onto the 9th seed for now.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lebron James
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Person
Malik Monk
fadeawayworld.net

Shannon Sharpe Reacts To Michael Jordan’s Hypothetical 41K Points If He Played The Same Games As LeBron James: "If Shannon Sharpe Had As Many Shares In Tesla As Elon Musk, He’d Have 266 Billion Dollars”

Shannon Sharpe is well known for being a LeBron James fan, always making cases for the King to be the GOAT over Michael Jordan and any other player who can be a threat to James' being the greatest player of all time. Whenever something's hot regarding the GOAT debate, the...
NBA
The Spun

Look: Former NBA Player Is Furious With Chris Rock

A former NBA player is furious with Chris Rock for his joke about Jada Pinkett Smith at The Oscars on Sunday night. Rock made a joke about Pinkett Smith’s short hair, saying he looks forward to watching her in “G.I. Jane II.” Demi Moore starred in the original G.I. Jane movie, rocking a buzzed haircut.
NBA
hypebeast.com

LeBron James Becomes Second Player in NBA History To Score 37K Points

LeBron James continues to cement himself as the “GOAT” in NBA history. As he inches closer to former Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, who finished his Hall of Fame career with 38,387 points in the span of 20 seasons, King James has found himself scoring 37,000 career points.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Mvp#Lakers Twitter#Lmaoooooooo
fadeawayworld.net

Rick Fox Explains Michael Jordan And Larry Bird's Greatness: "In That Era They Were Hunters, They Were Sharks. They Were Looking For Every Little Edge They Could Get."

The true hallmark of a great player has rarely been just talent in the history of the NBA. Talent and natural ability are very important but the NBA has always had arguably the greatest athletes in the world throughout its history. Talent is also not that difficult to find in the world and every player that makes it to the highest level works as hard as they possibly can. It begs the question of what sets the truly great players apart from their peers.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Russell Westbrook Didn’t Have An Answer When A Reporter Asked Him What Went Wrong For The Lakers: “I Don’t Have An Answer For You. I Wish I Did. No Answer For You.”

As has been the case for almost the entire season, the Los Angeles Lakers weren't able to get the win when it mattered the most. Playing against the New Orleans Pelicans in a game that would have major implications for the play-in tournament, the Lakers blew a 23-point lead and lost to the New Orleans Pelicans, further complicating things for them as they try to secure a playoff spot in the final stretch of the season.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
fadeawayworld.net

Magic Johnsons' Career Record vs. NBA Legends: Only Michael Jordan And Scottie Pippen Won Their Head-To-Head Matchups Against Magic

There used to be magic in the air when Magic Johnson played. After a stellar career, Johnson is regarded as one of the best, if not the best, points guards of all time. Some claim that his run in the 1980s might be overplayed, but in reality, it’s not and the number can prove it. When all was said and done, Johnson reigned supreme against some of the best to ever play.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant’s Career-High Against Every NBA Team: 81 Points Against The Raptors Are The Record Of The 21st Century

Was there a more dynamic scorer than Kobe Bryant? While Bryant never broke the NBA's all-time scoring record, he provided the world with some pretty memorable moments. Bryant is the only other player than Wilt Chamberlain to have scored at least 80 points in a game. He once finished with one of the greatest months ever and once scored at least 50 points in four straight games.
NBA
The Spun

LeBron James Opens Up About His “Horrible” Injury

Things just continue to go wrong for LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers this year. Not only did the Lakers blow a 23-point first half lead in their loss to the New Orleans Pelicans, but early in the second quarter, the King rolled his ankle jostling for rebound position. Which he describes as “horrible.”
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O'Neal Throws Shade At Steve Nash While Supporting Devin Booker For The MVP: “Book Gonna Win 60+, Averaging 26 And 6, And Won’t Even Get Consideration.”

In 2005, Shaquille O'Neal averaged 22.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks in his first season with the Miami Heat. However, O'Neal would narrowly lose the MVP award to upstart point guard Steve Nash in Phoenix. Shaq has maintained for years how upset he was at losing this MVP, as...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Fans React To Photos Around The NBA In 2005: "Such A Good Time For Basketball."

Every era of the NBA has had its charm, with stars across generations helping the sport grow massively and drawing in new fans from across the globe. Every basketball fan at some level is partial towards a certain era of basketball, whether it was because that's when they fell in love with the sport or that's when their team was doing the best, but there isn't much of a consensus on which era was objectively the best.
NBA
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
19K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy