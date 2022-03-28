ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens-Clarke County Library holding Spring Book Sale this week

By Stephanie Allen, Athens Banner-Herald
The Athens-Clarke County Library will be holding its Spring Book Sale this week from Thursday to Saturday.

If they are members of Friends of the Athens-Clarke County Library group, readers eager to add to their collection can get a peek at what the semi-annual sale has to offer on Wednesday. Non-members can also sign up for membership in the Friends of the Library at the door on Wednesday for $25.

The sale opens to the public Thursday to Saturday in the library’s multipurpose rooms, where thousands of donated books, records, DVDs and more will be available for purchase.

A schedule of the event, according to the Friends of the Library newsletter:

  • Wednesday Preview Day: 2 p.m. to 7 p.m., only for members of the FOL
  • Friday, April 1: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Saturday, April 2: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The last day of the event will be a “Bag Day” where shoppers can fill a bag with books for only $10.

The price list for the sale, according to the Friends of the Library:

  • Hardcover & Paperback: $2
  • Children’s Hardcover: $1
  • Children’s Paperback: 50¢
  • Graphic Novels: $2
  • Art, architecture & photography: $3
  • DVDs :$2
  • CDs: $1
  • LP records: 50¢
  • The money collected will go to the Athens-Clarke County Library located at 2025 Baxter St. in Athens.

