ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill signed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE Associated Press
WPRI 12 News
WPRI 12 News
 22 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wPXq4_0esF3KeA00

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill on Monday that forbids instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade, a policy that has drawn intense national scrutiny from critics who argue it marginalizes LGBTQ people.

The legislation has pushed Florida and DeSantis, an ascending Republican and potential 2024 presidential candidate, to the forefront of the country’s culture wars, with LGBTQ advocates, students, Democrats, the entertainment industry and the White House denouncing what critics have called the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

DeSantis and other Republicans have repeatedly said the measure is reasonable and that parents, not teachers, should be broaching subjects of sexual orientation and gender identity with their children.

“We will make sure that parents can send their kids to school to get an education, not an indoctrination,” DeSantis said to applause before he signed the bill into law.

The bill states: “Classroom instruction by school personnel or third parties on sexual orientation or gender identity may not occur in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.” Parents would be able to sue districts over violations.

DeSantis signed the bill after a news conference held at the Classical Preparatory School in Spring Hill, about 46 miles (74 kilometers) north of Tampa. The school was founded by Anne Corcoran, wife of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran, according to The Gainesville Sun.

Public backlash began almost immediately after the bill was introduced, with early criticism lobbed by Chasten Buttigieg, the husband of U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and condemnation from LGBTQ advocacy groups. Democratic President Joe Biden called it “hateful.”

As the bill moved through the legislature, celebrities mobilized against it on social media, and criticized it at this year’s Academy Awards. Florida students staged walkouts and packed into committee rooms and statehouse halls to protest the measure, often with booming chants of “We say gay!”

The Walt Disney Company, a powerful player in Florida politics, suspended its political donations in the state, and LGBTQ advocates who work for the company criticized CEO Bob Chapek for what they said was his slow response speaking out against the bill. Some walked off the job in protest. After DeSantis signed the measure, the company released a statement saying, “Our goal as a company is for this law to be repealed by the legislature or struck down in the courts, and we remain committed to supporting the national and state organizations working to achieve that.”

Throughout debate in the GOP-controlled statehouse, Democrats have said the bill’s language, particularly the phrases “classroom instruction” and “age appropriate,” could be interpreted so broadly that discussion in any grade could trigger lawsuits and create a classroom atmosphere where teachers would avoid the subjects entirely.

“The bill’s intentionally vague language leaves teachers afraid to talk to their students and opens up school districts to costly and frivolous litigation from those seeking to exclude LGBTQ people from any grade level,” said state Rep. Carlos G. Smith, a Democrat who is gay. “Even worse, #DontSayGay sends a hateful message to our most vulnerable youth who simply need our support.”

Andrew Spar, president of the Florida Education Association, said the bill amounts to a political wedge issue for Republicans because elementary schools, especially in kindergarten through third grade, do not teach about these subjects and have state curriculum standards guiding classroom lessons.

“This bill is based on a falsehood, and that falsehood is that somehow we’re teaching kids inappropriate topics at an early age, and clearly we’re not,” Spar said.

The bill’s sponsor, Republican Rep. Joe Harding, has said it would not bar spontaneous discussions about sexual orientation or gender identity in schools but would prevent districts from integrating the subjects into official curriculum. During the bill’s early stages, Harding sought to require schools to inform parents if a student came out as LGBTQ to a teacher. He withdrew the amendment after it picked up attention online.

“Nothing in the amendment was about outing a student. Rather than battle misinformation related to the amendment, I decided to focus on the primary bill that empowers parents to be engaged in their children’s lives,” he said in a statement.

At the bill signing ceremony Monday, several young children accompanied DeSantis and other politicians near the podium, with some holding signs bearing the governor’s “Protect Children/Support Parents” slogan. DeSantis gave the children the pens he used to sign the bill.

The White House, which has sparred with the DeSantis administration over a range of policies, has issued statements against the bill.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona recently held a call with LGBTQ students in Florida and said in a statement issued Monday that his agency “will be monitoring this law upon implementation to evaluate whether it violates federal civil rights law.”

For teachers in Florida, the bill has caused some confusion over what is allowed in the classroom as well as concerns over frivolous lawsuits, said Michael Woods, a special education teacher in Palm Beach County with about three decades of experience.

“From the start, I thought it was a solution in search of a problem, and the sad part about it is, I think it’s going to have a chilling effect on making sure that young people, students have a safe learning environment,” he said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WPRI.com.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Ron DeSantis ‘Stop Woke’ Act could bar Disney from diversity trainings

Following passage of the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is set to sign into law another controversial piece of legislation – the Stop the Wrongs to Our Kids and Employees (WOKE) Act – which could bar companies from diversity training.Critics warn that the “Stop Woke” Act – introduced by the governor to codify orders prohibiting Florida schools from perceived “critical race theory” curriculum – could censor lessons on racism and promote a dishonest reading of history.The “Individual Freedom” bill also applies to workplace diversity training sessions, which could be considered an unlawful employment practice subject...
POLITICS
iheart.com

PERMANENT DAYLIGHT SAVING TIME PASSED BY U.S. SENATE!

In all 3 hours of "Good Morning Orlando" we'll bring you the very latest developments from the war in Ukraine, which is about to enter its fourth week. We'll also talk about what Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is likely to say when he speaks via video hookup to our Congress at 9 A.M. Wednesday.
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Tallahassee, FL
Local
Florida Government
Herald-Tribune

DeSantis picked a fight with the LGBTQ community that went national, and could reverberate

It’s a debate that has roped in Disney, prompted a skit on Saturday Night Live and even compelled Luke Sykwalker to weigh in. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis knows how to get people talking, and usually is the one steering the conversation to favorable political ground. That’s been a tougher task with HB 1557, legislation formally known as the Parental Rights in Education act but labeled by critics the “Don’t Say Gay” bill. ...
FLORIDA STATE
POLITICO

The Florida GOP suddenly has a fight on its hands

Fast As You — Well, apparently having millions of dollars stashed in campaign bank accounts and an endorsement from former President Donald Trump aren't enough to clear a path for Senate President Wilton Simpson. Little Ways — In a move sure to churn tales of palace intrigue, U.S. Army...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Florida Phoenix

Gov. DeSantis attacks Disney over its qualms about ‘Don’t Say Gay’ legislation

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Gov. Ron DeSantis has lashed out at critics of the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill that passed out of the Florida Legislature this week, singling out The Walt Disney Co. in particular for expressing reservations about the legislation. “Here’s what I can tell you: In the state of Florida, we are not going to allow […] The post Gov. DeSantis attacks Disney over its qualms about ‘Don’t Say Gay’ legislation appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Florida Politics#Legislature#Lawsuits#Racism#Ap#Lgbtq#Democrats#The White House#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
Florida Phoenix

DeSantis faces backlash from LGBTQ community, Disney workers over so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill

Quality Journalism for Critical Times From Disney employees prepared to walk out to Twitter religious references, the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill has prompted nationwide outcries from LGBTQ communities, allies and families. And it’s centered around Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis. State lawmakers who have approved the controversial bill have yet to send the legislation to DeSantis, who must okay it […] The post DeSantis faces backlash from LGBTQ community, Disney workers over so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

'Don't Say Gay' bill harms children

Re: Frank Cerabino's "Tuning out Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' campaign? Sing and make yourself heard": Although Republican legislators claim this bill is intended to protect very young children from a non-age-appropriate subject, it introduces some insidious byproducts. The worst is a clear message to LGBTQ students that they are unwanted and unacceptable, and we don’t want to talk about you. Forcing school personnel to report students’ sexual orientation to parents is dangerous and goes against all psychological best practices. Many students...
POLITICS
WPRI 12 News

WPRI 12 News

9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WPRI 12 News on WPRI.com is news, weather and sports coverage you can count on for Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.

 https://wpri.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy