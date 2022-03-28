ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Is The Most Famous Food In Nevada

By Ginny Reese
 23 hours ago
Photo: Getty Images

One of the best parts of experiencing a city is through tasting the city's local cuisine . Some cities have those "famous foods" that they are known for. For example, you can't go to Chicago without a tasty deep-dish pizza, and Nashville wouldn't be the same without a stop for some hot chicken.

Mashed compiled a list of each state's most famous food. The website states, "So, let's talk famous state foods ... after a bit of a disclaimer. We put together a list of some of the dishes and ingredients that each state is most famous for, and sometimes, it was tough picking just one of a slew of delicious creations. Here's what made the final cut."

According to Mashed, Nevada's most famous food is shrimp cocktail . The website explains:

"Nevada is a true melting pot, with people from all over the country drawn to the hot, sunny climate and the chaos of Las Vegas. You'll find famous food galore, but when it comes to a Nevada classic, look no further than the shrimp cocktail.
According to the Lazy Gastronome, the shrimp cocktail made its Vegas debut in 1959 at the Golden Gate Casino, and until 1991, you could get one for just 50 cents! While Boston lays claim to inventing the dish, it's Vegas that's made it famous — and it's still a casino staple."

EMMETT, ID
