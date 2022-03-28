ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muncie, IN

Wapahani boys shine as ECI schools compete in indoor track and field state finals at IU

By Gus Martin, Muncie Star Press
The Star Press
The Star Press
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E7l3y_0esF3Bhd00

MUNCIE, Ind. — While many high school students were on spring break last week, several East Central Indiana athletes completed their indoor track and field season.

The Gladstein Fieldhouse at Indiana University on Saturday held the indoor track and field state meet, with several local schools competing in the small school field and Delta among the large schools.

Wapahani's boys team performed the best, tying for 10th place overall thanks to multiple record-setting performances. The highest-placing Raiders were Isaac Shreve in the long jump (fourth place, 20-feet-9.25-inches, school record), Draydon Gates (fourth, 8.87 seconds, school record) and Kory Lingenfelter (seventh, 9.12) in the 60m hurdles, Nick Cook in the 3,200m run (sixth, 9:35.75 minutes, school record) and Alden Mahaffey in the high jump (sixth, 6-feet-2-inches).

Muncie Burris (36th) and Monroe Central (39th) were the only placing local teams in the girls small school division. The Owls' Missy Riegle tied for fifth place on pole vault (9-feet-6-inches), and the Golden Bears' Sami Farmer placed seventh in shot put (36-feet-8.75-inches).

Delta tied for 41st in the boys large school division, with the Eagle's 4x400m relay team of Quinn Backus, Luke Wray, Jonathan Chimbanda and Tyler Dillon placing eighth with a time of 3:30.78.

High school softball preview: 19 East Central Indiana players to watch in 2022

There were many other non-scoring area participants as well. Full results can be found at iatccc.org.

Here's what happened in Ball State University sports over the weekend (March 25-27):

BSU men's volleyball sweeps two conference opponents

In its two road matchups against Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association opponents over the weekend, Ball State men's volleyball (16-2, 8-1 MIVA) swept both Quincy (25-13, 25-19, 27-25) on Friday and Lindenwood (25-23, 25-13, 25-23) on Saturday.

In the two contests, Kaleb Jenness led the Cardinals with a combined 22 kills, Angelos Mandilaris had 21 and six blocks, and Quinn Isaacson tallied 50 assists.

Ball State softball loses tough double-header at Central Michigan

In its first Mid-American Conference action of the season, BSU softball (7-18, 0-2) narrowly lost both games of Friday's double-header at Central Michigan.

The Cardinals trailed 3-0 after the first inning of Game 1. The two teams went scoreless thereafter until senior left fielder Faith Hensley hit a two-out, three-run home run to tie the contest in the top of the seventh inning. But the Chippewas then hit a walk-off sacrifice fly to win.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Ball State found itself down 6-0 in the second game before Hensley's second home run of the day sparked a five-run rally over two innings. The Cardinals tied the match 7-7 in the seventh and took an 8-7 lead in the top of the ninth, yet CMU responded with a home run and a pair of two-out hits, eventually winning 9-8 on a walk-off wild pitch.

Three Cardinals earn event wins at Hurricane Collegiate Invitational

Ball State track and field on Saturday earned multiple event and heat wins at the Hurricane Collegiate Invitational Saturday. Three Cardinals picked up event wins: Charity Griffith, Kayla Jones and Carly Spletzer.

Charity Griffith won the high jump (1.81m), the fourth-highest jump in the country so far this outdoor season. Kayla Jones won the 800m run in a time of 2:12.19, a personal-best time. Carly Spletzer won her first collegiate event, taking the 3,000m crown in a time of 10:27.06.

Karlie Zumbro set a personal best in the 400m hurdles, winning her heat with a time 1:01.51 and placing second overall. Payton Barlow and Alexis Thigpen placed first and second, respectively, in their heat of the 400m dash, finishing with times of 56.08 and 56.47. In the 200-meter dash, Jenna Oriani won her heat with a time of 25.24.

BSU men's tennis earns two conference home wins

Ball State men's tennis (8-7, 3-2 MAC) earned back-to-back conference wins over the weekend, sweeping Binghamton on Friday and beating Buffalo 5-2 on Saturday at the Northwest YMCA.

Against the Bulls, the Cardinals won the No. 2 and No. 3 doubles matches take the team poin after the singles teams secured a 3-0 lead.

Ball State women's tennis extends undefeated conference record

BSU women's tennis (12-2, 3-0 MAC) continued its hot start to conference play over the weekend, winning 4-3 at Buffalo on Friday before earning a 6-1 home win over Toledo on Saturday.

After losing the doubles point to the Bulls, the Cardinals fought back to take four of the six singles courts for Friday's victory.

Gus Martin is a sports reporter at The Star Press. Follow him on Twitter @GusMartin_SP, and contact him at gmartin@gannett.com or 765-729-4742.

The Star Press

The Star Press

