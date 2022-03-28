ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, OH

Shelby woman sentenced to 180 days in jail for fatal crash

By Grant Ritchey, Ashland Times Gazette
 18 hours ago

Correction : An error in this story has been corrected. Kearsten Morrison pleaded no contest to aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle under the influence at a plea hearing Feb. 16. Incorrect information appeared in a previous version of the story.

ASHLAND – A Shelby woman was sentence to 180 days in the Ashland County Jail after being convicted of aggravated vehicular homicide and operating a vehicle while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

Kearsten Lynn Morrison , 20, made a plea agreement with the state Feb. 16 in Ashland County Common Pleas Court and was sentenced Monday.

She will remain in jail until she's transferred to a halfway house and will complete four years of community control sanction, which is a form of probation, after her release.

Morrison's driver's license will be suspended until March 27, 2027.

She pleaded no contest to causing the death of a Mansfield man in a 2020 traffic crash on U.S. Route 30 near Township Road 1255 in Ashland County, according to court records.

The night of the fatal accident

A Chevrolet HHR, driven by Morrison, was eastbound on U.S. Route 30 in Mifflin Township when the vehicle went off the right side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. The vehicle traveled back across the road, struck another guardrail and came to rest in the road, crash reports show.

Morrison was indicted on aggravated vehicular homicide in the death of Jermaine Whitten, 19, of Mansfield, who died after attempting to help Morrison get the vehicle out of the roadway.

While Whitten was standing next to the Chevrolet, he and the SUV were struck by a commercial vehicle traveling eastbound. Whitten was pronounced dead at the scene.

Morrison sustained serious injuries and was taken to OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital and later transferred to Mount Carmel hospital in Columbus by a medical helicopter. Since the crash Morrison has had 17 surgeries and expects more to come, defense attorney Matthew Malone said.

The driver of the commercial vehicle was uninjured.

'She killed somebody'

During the sentence hearing Monday, a teary-eyed Morrison told the court on Aug. 17, 2020, her life changed completely. She had a full time job and was healthy, she said.

"I wasn't thinking or realized the gruesome pain I was going to cause to so many people," Morrison said about the crash. "It wasn't suppose to be this way."

Assistant Prosecutor Victor Perez said he was "shocked" by Morrison's version of the incident, claiming she still blames the truck driver for Whitten's death.

"We reviewed this case over and over again, the truck driver was not at fault at all in this case," Perez said. "It was caused by the defendant."

Perez said during Monday's hearing that Morrison is "worried about herself" and "had nothing to say about the death of this young man (Whitten) who was taken too early because of her actions" that caused the initial crash.

While Perez was giving the state's opinion about the crash, Morrison repeatedly wiped away tears.

"She caused the death. She killed somebody," Perez said.

Accident investigation report reveals details about the fatal crash

Before sentencing, Judge Ronald Forsthoefel saw something "quite remarkable" in the accident investigation report that brought new details to light for Morrison's case.

Following the first collision, the four occupants of the Chevrolet had ample time and the ability to exit the vehicle, Forsthoefel said.

"I'm not saying that the victim in this case is responsible for his own death. He acted with heroism in my opinion in saving Ms. Morrison (from the vehicle.)," the judge said.

During the sentencing hearing, Forsthoefel shared a story from his youth growing up in Western Ohio involving underage drinking.

On one prom night a male was driving while drunk and plowed into 19 kids who were drinking along a county road, Forsthoefel said, noting there was "certainly some responsibility on part of the victims in that case as well."

Because these underlying circumstances, Forsthoefel said he sentenced Morrison to community controlled sanction instead of a prison sentence.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Shelby woman sentenced to 180 days in jail for fatal crash

seabird1
16h ago

this is so sad. I hope the family feels at peace with the sentence. as someone who has no ties or previous knowledge of this case, I dont know how I feel about it.

