Albany contractor charged with workers’ compensation violations

By Sara Rizzo
 18 hours ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — An Albany construction company owner has been charged with a felony after several alleged workers’ compensation violations. New York State Inspector General Lucy Lang said Leroy Nelson, Jr., 41, owner of J.R.N. Construction, was contracted to work on a project at the University at Albany.

Nelson was charged with a felony in Albany City Court for allegedly violating the state’s Workers’ Compensation Law. He allegedly failed to secure workers’ compensation insurance for his employees.

J.R.N. Construction was contracted to work on a rehab/construction project at UAlbany. An Inspector General’s Office investigation found that Nelson employed six people after November 22, 2020, without securing workers’ compensation insurance coverage.

Nelson had previously been convicted for his failure to secure workers’ compensation insurance in Montgomery County. He was convicted of a misdemeanor violation in Amsterdam City Court on June 26, 2019.

“Having adequate workers’ compensation insurance is not only the right thing to do for your employees, but it’s also the law,” said Lang. “If a worker had been injured in this instance, the worker and the state potentially bear the responsibility for medical bills and lost time. My investigators and I will continue to stand with workers when it comes to companies trying to cheat the system and ensure employers who flout the law and refuse to pay their fair share are held accountable.”

