Jaren Jackson Jr's Status For Warriors-Grizzlies Game

By Ben Stinar
FastBreak on FanNation
 21 hours ago

Jaren Jackson Jr. is listed as questionable for Monday's game between the Golden State Warriors and Memphis Grizzlies.

The Memphis Grizzlies are hosting the Golden State Warriors on Monday night in Tennessee, and for the game they could be without one of their best players.

2018 fourth overall pick Jaren Jackson Jr. has been listed as questionable due to a thigh injury, and his status for the contest can be seen in the tweet that is embedded below from the Twitter account of Underdog NBA.

The Grizzlies come into the night as the second seed in the Western Conference with a 52-23 record on the 75 games that they have played in so far this season.

