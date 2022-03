Advantage Credit Union will be awarding two scholarships for the 2022-23 school year. One scholarship will be awarded for $1,000 and the other for $500. The scholarships are available to any high school senior who is a member of Advantage Credit Union in good standing with their membership being open for at least six months prior to the application deadline. Students must be attending a four-year college or university, community college or tech/trade school, for the 2022-23 school year.

JASPER COUNTY, IA ・ 12 DAYS AGO