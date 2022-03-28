ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas Races Past Miami in 2nd Half, Reaches 16th Final Four

By Associated Press
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

CHICAGO (AP) — Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack and Christian Braun powered a dazzling second half for Kansas, and the top-seeded Jayhawks pounded Miami...

