College Sports

Carolina Crushes Saint Peter’s, will Meet Duke in Final Four

By Associated Press
 1 day ago
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — North Carolina crushed all hope of a March Madness miracle, getting 20 points and 22 rebounds from Armando Bacot in a wire-to-wire 69-49 runaway over 15th-seeded Saint Peter’s. The eighth-seeded Tar Heels made their record...

