BOSTON (CBS) — Wastewater data in Massachusetts shows a slow uptick in COVID levels across the state. The percentage of positive cases detected is now at its highest level since the second week of February. COVID wastewater data in Massachusetts (Credit: Massachusetts Water Resources Authority) It comes after the CDC warned last week that the Omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for half of all cases in the northeast. That subvariant is currently fueling surges in Europe and Asia. Samples are taken at the Deer Island Treatment Plant three times a week. The wastewater tested flows in from 43 communities around Boston. Testing detects the virus from people who have symptoms and from people who don’t. The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 2,430 new confirmed COVID cases on Monday. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 2.02%. It went over 2% at the end of last week for the first time during the month of March.

BOSTON, MA ・ 25 MINUTES AGO