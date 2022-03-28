Funeral Service for 91 year old Donald V. Nielsen, of Avoca, will be held Friday, April 1st at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Avoca. Family will greet friends at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca on Thursday, March 31st from 5-7 p.m. Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Donald Virgil Nielsen, age 91, died on March 27, 2022, at the Avoca Specialty Care facility. Donald was born on December 27, 1930, to Harold P. Nielsen and Maren (Christensen) Nielsen on his grandfather Christian Martin Nielsen’s farm in Knox Township.

Donald was baptized and confirmed at the English Lutheran Church in Avoca, Iowa. He attended his early school days at Knox No. 8 “Buzzard’s Glory” country school. He later graduated with the Avoca Class of 1948.

Don farmed and lived all his life in Knox Township. Don met his wife to be at a dance in Avoca. Dona and Marilyn (Scheel) Nielsen were married on March 24, 1953. To this union three children were born: Dennis, Debra and Duane. Don and Marilyn would have been married 69 years. Marilyn passed away on December 12, 2012.

In December of 2005, Don gifted each o his grandchildren a printed copy of his journal entitled “Come, Walk Beside Don.” Don’s journal reflected many of the highs and lows of his life; but more importantly reflected his positive attitude toward life and a great sense of pride in his family history.

In addition to his parents, Don is preceded in death by his brothers; Orval, Harold, Vic and Maurice; sisters Evelyn Brockman, Nadine Nielsen, Sharon Stock and Joyce Bua-Boettger.

Donald is survived by his children Dennis Nielsen and wife Margie of Elmwood, Nebraska; Debra Hotze and husband Keith of Macedonia, Iowa; Duane Nielsen and wife Kristi of Avoca, Iowa; 6 grandchildren: David Nielsen and wife Allison of Elmwood, Nebraska; John Hotze and wife Nancy of Malvern, Iowa; Brian Nielsen and wife Nicole of Lincoln, Nebraska; Steven Hotze and wife Jenna of Council Bluffs, Iowa; Craig Hotze and wife Emily of Carson, Iowa; Ashley Wise and husband Matthew of Minden, Iowa; 6 great-grandchildren: Bennett Nielsen, Kellen Nielsen, Michael Hotze, Cooper Nielsen, Camden Nielsen and Ruby Hotze; brother Douglas Nielsen of St. Charles, Illinois; nieces and nephews, other family and many friends.