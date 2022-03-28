ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avoca, IA

Donald V. Nielsen

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PZPqC_0esF1HvZ00

Funeral Service for 91 year old Donald V. Nielsen, of Avoca, will be held Friday, April 1st at 11:00 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church in Avoca. Family will greet friends at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Avoca on Thursday, March 31st from 5-7 p.m. Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Donald Virgil Nielsen, age 91, died on March 27, 2022, at the Avoca Specialty Care facility. Donald was born on December 27, 1930, to Harold P. Nielsen and Maren (Christensen) Nielsen on his grandfather Christian Martin Nielsen’s farm in Knox Township.

Donald was baptized and confirmed at the English Lutheran Church in Avoca, Iowa. He attended his early school days at Knox No. 8 “Buzzard’s Glory” country school. He later graduated with the Avoca Class of 1948.

Don farmed and lived all his life in Knox Township. Don met his wife to be at a dance in Avoca. Dona and Marilyn (Scheel) Nielsen were married on March 24, 1953. To this union three children were born: Dennis, Debra and Duane. Don and Marilyn would have been married 69 years. Marilyn passed away on December 12, 2012.

In December of 2005, Don gifted each o his grandchildren a printed copy of his journal entitled “Come, Walk Beside Don.” Don’s journal reflected many of the highs and lows of his life; but more importantly reflected his positive attitude toward life and a great sense of pride in his family history.

In addition to his parents, Don is preceded in death by his brothers; Orval, Harold, Vic and Maurice; sisters Evelyn Brockman, Nadine Nielsen, Sharon Stock and Joyce Bua-Boettger.

Donald is survived by his children Dennis Nielsen and wife Margie of Elmwood, Nebraska; Debra Hotze and husband Keith of Macedonia, Iowa; Duane Nielsen and wife Kristi of Avoca, Iowa; 6 grandchildren: David Nielsen and wife Allison of Elmwood, Nebraska; John Hotze and wife Nancy of Malvern, Iowa; Brian Nielsen and wife Nicole of Lincoln, Nebraska; Steven Hotze and wife Jenna of Council Bluffs, Iowa; Craig Hotze and wife Emily of Carson, Iowa; Ashley Wise and husband Matthew of Minden, Iowa; 6 great-grandchildren: Bennett Nielsen, Kellen Nielsen, Michael Hotze, Cooper Nielsen, Camden Nielsen and Ruby Hotze; brother Douglas Nielsen of St. Charles, Illinois; nieces and nephews, other family and many friends.

Comments / 0

Related
Western Iowa Today

Latest Iowa bird flu case forces killing of 250,000 chickens

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa agriculture officials said Saturday they have confirmed another case of bird flu in a flock of commercial pullet chickens. Iowa Department of Agriculture says in a news release the outbreak in Franklin County is the seventh found in Iowa this month. The department says this latest outbreak affects about 250,000 birds. Farms found with the virus must kill and dispose of their flocks because the virus is highly contagious and fatal to domestic birds.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Myra Hansen Obituary

Funeral services for Myra Hansen, age 87, of Atlantic, IA, formerly of Griswold, IA, are pending at the Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold. Myra died, Thursday, March 24, 2022, at the Cass County Memorial Hospital in Atlantic. Rieken Duhn Funeral Home in Griswold is assisting the family with arrangements.
ATLANTIC, IA
Western Iowa Today

Ramon Jacobson Obituary

Ramon Jacobson, 92, of Fontanelle passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at his daughter’s home in Adel, Iowa. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Fontanelle, Iowa, at 1:30 p.m. with burial in the Fontanelle Cemetery. A luncheon will be held at the church following the burial. Pastor Steven Broers will officiate the service. The Lamb Funeral Home in Fontanelle is in charge of the professional arrangements. Online condolences may be left to the family at to be www.lambfuneralhomes.com.
FONTANELLE, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Iowa State
Iowa State
Iowa Obituaries
City
Malvern, IA
City
Carson, IA
City
Avoca, IA
City
Minden, IA
State
Nebraska State
Western Iowa Today

Clinton Kienast Obituary

Celebration of Life for 80 year old Clinton Kienast of Kirkman, Iowa, will be held Tuesday, March 29, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. Visitation is Monday, March 28 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Pauley Jones Funeral Home in Harlan. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Cemetery in Kirkman. Pauley Jones Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
KIRKMAN, IA
Western Iowa Today

John Shirboun Obituary

John Joseph Shirbroun, son of Karl and Lenore (Adamson) Shirbroun, was born on January 7, 1947 in Carroll, Iowa. He was a true servant as a man of great faith and a devoted family man. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. Following graduation from...
CARROLL, IA
Western Iowa Today

Bill D. Swanson Obituary

Funeral services for 86 year old Bill D. Swanson, of Ankeny, Iowa, and formerly of Audubon, Iowa, will be held Monday, March 28 at 11:00 a.m. at the Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. Burial will be in the Maple Grove Cemetery in Audubon. Family visitation will be Monday, March 28 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon. The Kessler Funeral Home in Audubon is in charge of arrangements.
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Drought Conditions Improve in Iowa, Worsen Across Midwest

(Ames, IA) — The new map from the US Drought Monitor shows soil conditions in Iowa are improving, slightly, thanks to rain and snow in the past week. The broader picture for the Midwest is worsening, however, with drought conditions expanding over much of the Northern Plains. Meteorologist Dennis Todey, director of the USDA’s Midwest Climate Hub in Ames, says some crops in the region are already stressed, winter wheat in particular. He also says the worst of the drought is isolated in far west-central Iowa. The drought monitor map shows roughly 41 Iowa counties are in the category of “abnormally dry,” improving from 45 counties last week.
AMES, IA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Nielsen
Person
Sharon Carson
Western Iowa Today

Severe Storms possible late this afternoon and evening in southwest Iowa

(Des Moines) There is a slight chance for severe storms in southwest Iowa later today. Andrew Ansorge, with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, said “The chance for stronger to severe storms will be late this afternoon into the evening hours across southwestern Iowa and the primary risk we’re looking at right now is elevated storms that produce large hail up to quarter size. There is an isolated tornado chance, but overall it looks like it will probably be mostly a hail threat.”
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Glenwood Police Report

(Glenwood) The Glenwood Police Department reports five arrests. Darren Schnoor, 46, of Glenwood, was arrested Saturday for OWI 1st. Bond was set at $1,000 cash or surety. Amber Pike, 34, of Glenwood, was arrested Sunday for Driving While Barred. Bond was set at $2,000 cash or surety. Christopher Mackey, 32,...
GLENWOOD, IA
Western Iowa Today

David E. Andreasen Obituary

David Eugene Andreasen was born on June 3, 1974, to Gene and Judy (Killeen) Andreasen in Audubon, Iowa. Dave discovered in 2020 his health was affected by cancer. As his battle began, Dave’s family, friends, and medical team were his strong support system to find the laughter, smiles and memories no matter the day. Dave’s final journey ended on March 23, 2022, at his home in Audubon surrounded by Jo and their children, at the age of 47 years, 9 months, 20 days.
AUDUBON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Objection Panel to Review Challenges to 8 Candidates

(Des Moines, IA) — A state panel will meet later this (Tuesday) morning to review challenges to the nominating forms for EIGHT candidates for primary elections in June, including an incumbent who’s seeking an 11th term in office. Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller and five other candidates face challenges based on the signatures on their nominating petitions. The State Objection Panel is being asked to decide whether some of the people who signed the documents actually live in the areas where candidates had to collect signatures. The attorney general is one of the three members of the review panel, so it’s likely the lieutenant governor will take his place when Miller’s case is reviewed. In 2018, a Republican running for governor was booted from the ballot after several duplicate signatures were found.
DES MOINES, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trinity Lutheran Church#Pauley Jones Funeral Home#The Avoca Specialty Care#Knox No#Journal
Western Iowa Today

Southwest Iowa District All-State Performers Cedar Falls

(Cedar Falls) The Iowa High School All-State Speech Festival is today in Cedar Falls. The students performing today are the best in the state in their categories. In order to receive this honor, at least two of the three judges must nominate the performer. These students are performing one last time on the UNI Campus at the All-State Festival held on Monday, March 28th.
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa House Advances Some of Governor’s Education Agenda

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa House is advancing parts of Governor Kim Reynolds’ education agenda, but her proposal to provide state scholarships for 10-thousand students attending private schools is not included. The bill would require high school seniors take a civics test, but passing it isn’t required for graduation. Parents would be able to go online to see what classroom materials teachers plan to use. Other proposals floating around the legislature would have required teachers to post lesson plans for the entire year before school starts.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Lottery: Sports Gambling Not Eating Into Profits

(Des Moines, IA) — When the final numbers come in March is expected to be another record month for sports gambling in Iowa. While it’s new and growing, Iowa Lottery spokesperson Mary Neubauer says it doesn’t appear that sports betting is eating into lottery revenue. Neubauer says sports betting was happening even before it was legalized. She says those who illegally bet money on sports now have a legal outlet.
DES MOINES, IA
Mashed

The Untold Truth Of Meijer

Those who live in the Midwest likely already know (and love) Meijer. This grocery store chain dominates mid-size cities with its wide array of products at affordable prices. According to the brand, each store offers more than 220,000 products, from groceries to sporting goods, and among those items are more than 600 varieties of produce (the produce is important, but more on that later). Some might be tempted to liken Meijer to Walmart, but don't make that mistake. Meijer fans will vehemently claim the regional superstore is superior to the global behemoth and for good reason: Meijer laid the groundwork for Walmart. Meijer walked in the Great Depression so Walmart could run in the latter half of the century.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
Western Iowa Today

Officials ID man found dead in eastern Iowa grain bin

WILLIAMSBURG, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who was found dead last week in an eastern Iowa grain bin. The Iowa County Sheriff’s Office says 63-year-old Robert Wade Chittick, of Williamsburg, was found buried under 10 feet of corn after emergency responders were called around 7:30 a.m. Friday to the grain bin near Williamsburg. Arriving crews worked for an hour before finding Chittick inside the bin. He was declared dead at the scene. The sheriff’s office says the 20,000-bushel capacity grain bin is owned by Kinze Manufacturing and is leased to Circle J Grain of Williamsburg.
WILLIAMSBURG, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa DNR Director Caught Fishing Without A License; Demands Citation

(Cedar Rapids, IA) — Iowa Department of Natural Resources Director Kayla Lyon says the laws apply to her just like anyone else. KCRG TV reports she was caught fishing without a license Friday on the Mississippi River. Lyon will have to pay a fine after requesting that she be cited. The state official says she was paddle fishing at the time when she was told her fishing license wasn’t valid.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Western Iowa Today

Western Iowa Today

Atlantic, IA
12K+
Followers
18K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

 https://www.westerniowatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy