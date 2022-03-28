Video shows how deadly I-81 pile-up unfolded during Monday's snow squall

Effective: 2022-03-20 08:47:00 MDT Expires: 2022-03-20 09:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Extreme Certainty: Likely Target Area: Bannock; Bingham; Power A SNOW SQUALL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 915 AM MDT FOR NORTHWESTERN BANNOCK...NORTHEASTERN POWER AND CENTRAL BINGHAM COUNTIES At 845 AM MDT, a dangerous snow squall was located along a line extending from 11 miles north of Rose to Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, moving east at 10 mph. HAZARD...Extremely poor visibility snow and blowing snow. Wind gusts up to 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar and webcams. IMPACT...Expect hazardous road conditions. This will affect Interstate 15 between Pocatello and Shelley and Interstate 86 between Chubbuck and American Falls. Locations impacted include Pocatello, Blackfoot, American Falls Reservoir, Chubbuck, Shelley, Inkom, Firth, Fort Hall Buffalo Lodge, Rose, Fort Hall Eagle Lodge, Fort Hall Lincoln Creek Lodge, Portneuf Gap, Fort Hall Townsite, Springfield, Rockford, Moreland, Fort Hall Bannock Creek Lodge, Pingree, Pocatello Airport and Fort Hall Putnam Lodge. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS Reduce your speed and turn on headlights! During snow squalls, the visibility may suddenly drop to near zero in whiteout conditions.
