San Angelo, TX

Goodfellow Air Force Base's Weyandt-Eddy Memorial Plaza Dedication

 18 hours ago

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Goodfellow Air Force Base held a ceremony to dedicate the Weyandt-Eddy Memorial Plaza on Friday, March 25, 2022.

The late Chief Master Sgt. Paul Weyandt and the late Lieutenant Colonel David Eddy were honored at the event. Both Weyandt and Eddy were EC-47 Aircrew during the Vietnam War.

We spoke with Col. Matthew Reilman about what it meant to him to take part in the ceremony.

“I’m really honored to be here today and help officiate this ceremony,” Col. Reilman said. “As the son of a sailor and a vietnam war veteran, I know what my father went through as a pretty tumultuous time in the 1970s and they probably weren’t treated as well as they should have been. So to be able to honor these heroes here today and kind of connect that legacy and past of all those backenders who were trained here to do that intelligence, direction finding mission, so what we continue to do and produce here at Goodfellow today is just truly an honor.”

KLST/KSAN

