ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, IL

Women's History Month: Women recreate furniture and themselves

By Olivianna Calmes
WAND TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND) - Wooden it Be Lovely is an organization that helps empower women through offering transitional employment. Saturday was their big furniture sale where they sell the recreated tables, chairs, dressers and more they made through the program. "I was out on the streets with addiction, and...

www.wandtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
purewow.com

The 14 Best Sofas for Small Spaces

You say tomato, I say tom-ah-to; You say tiny, I say…charming. But let’s not mince words: Your living space is, well, small—but regardless of how much square footage you have to work with, you still need a comfy spot to chill out with a glass of wine and binge-watch your favorite Netflix series. Good news: Our roundup of the best sofas for small spaces has everything from splurge-worthy leather numbers to wallet-friendly two-seaters—and (this is key) none of these picks will inhibit your ability to move freely around your living room.
INTERIOR DESIGN
purewow.com

The Best Target Furniture, From $130 to $500

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. There’s nothing we love more than an elegant, luxurious-looking piece of furniture. Unfortunately, our wallets couldn’t care less about transforming...
HOME & GARDEN
The Daily South

A North Carolina Designer Turned This Once-Abandoned Property Into Her Family's Dream Home

Flip it, and rent it. That was the plan when interior designer Liz Carroll purchased a one-story ranch-style house that was built in 1950 in Wilmington, North Carolina. Although the once-abandoned property needed countless updates and repairs, its desirable location along the Cape Fear Country Club golf course made it a worthy investment. But once renovations began, the designer and her husband quickly realized the perfect tenant was none other than their own family of five. After all, with a street name like Azalea Drive, it was only fitting for this former North Carolina Azalea Festival 1997 Princess and 2015 President (she's the first person ever to hold both titles) to call the neighborhood home. "It was in the stars. Brightening up the dark and dated house was our first order of business," explains Carroll, who worked with builder James Halls of The Craftsmen Group to remove the wall between the kitchen and living room and flood the space with sunlight. She swathed nearly every interior wall in Benjamin Moore's Simply White (OC-117), chose wallpaper for a few strategic spots, and returned the dark-stained hardwood floors to their natural color. Despite the sophisticated level of design, she prioritized using easy-to-maintain materials and furnishings, keeping both kids and pets at the top of her mind. "Low maintenance was nonnegotiable," Carroll says.
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, IL
Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Springfield, IL
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $300 Renter-Friendly Kitchen Redo Has a “Jaw-Dropping” DIY Floor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. There are plenty of beautiful kitchen redos out there, but it can be discouraging as a renter — or simply someone with a tight budget — to know that it often takes a lot of money and time to make major changes in the kitchen. Tile, plumbing, and appliances have a high price tag — and in a rental space, they can’t really be changed.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Furniture
Apartment Therapy

4 Must-Know Tips for Flipping Thrifted Furniture, According to Seasoned DIYers

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Thrifting is all about seeing potential where others might see, well, trash. “Our furniture flipping really began at the onset of the pandemic,” says Lindsey Dobson, who shares the Instagram and TikTok account Florida Flipsters with her husband Tyler Dobson. “We were going on more walks and were shocked by how many pieces of furniture we saw being trashed within our neighborhood.”
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

bold is a foldable legless chair concept that will have you rocking on the floor

Everyone needs a place to sit down once in a while, but not every place has a dedicated seat or chair. Some might have simple raised structures that force you to precariously perch your behind on a surface, while others just have a flat floor to work with. You can always bring your own stool or sit anywhere on the floor, but that often poses problems for your back. This design concept tries to make a bold statement on portability and lumbar support but leaves the door open for questions about its ergonomics and comfort.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Midland Daily News

Check your attic: ‘American Pickers’ coming to Michigan

Now may be a great time to check your attic or basement for any unique, rare, antique or unusual items, because the crew from the cable television show "American Pickers" is coming to Michigan in May to film episodes for the show. "American Pickers" is a documentary series that explores...
MICHIGAN STATE
Apartment Therapy

The Smart Tricks Home Stagers Use To Style a Space with No Closets

I live in Chicago, a place known for its old buildings. And unfortunately, many of these aging structures have a startling lack of storage space. When I was looking for an apartment, maximizing storage was something I always kept in mind. I either needed a closet, or a room big enough to accommodate things that could double as closet space. I eventually found a spot that had beautiful big closets throughout the apartment, but during my search, I also found few places that had expertly staged closet areas — without actual closets.
CHICAGO, IL
homedit.com

How To Create Dreamy Room And Bed with Curtains

The bedroom is, without any doubt, the ideal place for curtains. It’s why there are so many variations to choose from in terms of design. Canopy beds make great use of these elements in their own distinctive way but a bed with curtains can also be added separately to create a comfortable ambiance.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

Wood Coffee Table Designs to Define Your Style

A coffee table is an important focal point in any living room space. A wood coffee table in particular is a way to capitalize on the textural interest and timeless appeal of wood for this all-important piece of furniture. Wood is a versatile and durable material and can be created...
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy