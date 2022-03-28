ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Pens add defensive depth to organization

By Jeff Hathhorn
 22 hours ago

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Last week trading for Nate Beaulieu and the week before signing Mark Friedman to a two-year deal, the Pens added to their defensive depth again on Monday signing a college free agent.

Michigan Tech’s Colin Swoyer gets a two-way contract with the NHL value of $750,000.  That deal kicks in next season.  Swoyer will report to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to finish this season on an amateur tryout agreement.

The 23-year-old set career-highs with five goals, 18 assists and 23 points in 36 games in 2021-22 at Michigan Tech.  Four of his five goals were power-play tallies and he was fourth on the team in points.

The right-handed shooter stands 6’0” at just over 190 pounds playing in 141 college games with 14 goals, 58 assists, a plus/minus of plus 19 and four of his goals were game-winners.  He was named WCHA Defenseman of the Week five times in his career.

Swoyer’s father played and coached in college hockey and he’s currently a high school hockey coach.

