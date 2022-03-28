North Carolina site said to be chosen for massive EV plant

Triangle Innovation Point Triangle Innovation Point sits near U.S. Highway 1 in southeast Chatham County. (CHATHAM COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT)

CHARLOTTE — An international carmaker has picked North Carolina for its first U.S. manufacturing site, a win that could mean as many as 13,000 jobs on buildout, multiple sources told the Triangle Business Journal.

Sources identified the carmaker as Vietnamese firm VinFast and said the company plans to spend as much as $6.5 billion to produce batteries and electric vehicles at Chatham County’s Triangle Innovation Point megasite, formerly known as the Moncure Megasite. The site was recently rejected by semiconductor giant Micron Technology. VinFast is said to be planning to occupy more than 1,000 acres in Triangle Innovation Point, and at least three sources indicated an official announcement could come as early as this week.

When complete, the economic development project is expected to include concessions from the TIP landowners and a hefty incentive package from the state of North Carolina. Gov. Roy Cooper and state lawmakers were blamed by some in the economic development community for not coming through with a big enough incentive package for Micron to consummate that deal.

VinFast did not immediately respond to a request for comment. VinFast is the first Vietnamese car brand to expand into producing EVs and has publicly unveiled plans to start producing vehicles on U.S. soil in 2024.

