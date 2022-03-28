ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

North Carolina site said to be chosen for massive EV plant

By Charlotte Business Journal
 18 hours ago
Triangle Innovation Point Triangle Innovation Point sits near U.S. Highway 1 in southeast Chatham County. (CHATHAM COUNTY ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT)

CHARLOTTE — An international carmaker has picked North Carolina for its first U.S. manufacturing site, a win that could mean as many as 13,000 jobs on buildout, multiple sources told the Triangle Business Journal.

Sources identified the carmaker as Vietnamese firm VinFast and said the company plans to spend as much as $6.5 billion to produce batteries and electric vehicles at Chatham County’s Triangle Innovation Point megasite, formerly known as the Moncure Megasite. The site was recently rejected by semiconductor giant Micron Technology. VinFast is said to be planning to occupy more than 1,000 acres in Triangle Innovation Point, and at least three sources indicated an official announcement could come as early as this week.

When complete, the economic development project is expected to include concessions from the TIP landowners and a hefty incentive package from the state of North Carolina. Gov. Roy Cooper and state lawmakers were blamed by some in the economic development community for not coming through with a big enough incentive package for Micron to consummate that deal.

VinFast did not immediately respond to a request for comment. VinFast is the first Vietnamese car brand to expand into producing EVs and has publicly unveiled plans to start producing vehicles on U.S. soil in 2024.

Comments / 43

Justplaintired
15h ago

To the EV clowns. When you can offer me free vehicles to replace mine at no charge, then we might have a conversation. Otherwise shove your little EV’s.

Terry Scott
17h ago

So when do we get the money to afford these EV's. no time soon. I will drive an EV when the military makes all of the vehicles electric and when Air Force One is the biggest electric aircraft

Timothy Kassner
13h ago

oh yeah a literal bond plant.. lithium batteries are extremely dangerous... also almost all lithium is mined in China. and it makes strip mining for coal look clean..

