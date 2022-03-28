ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reporter Roundtable for the end of the 2022 West Virginia legislative session

By Amanda Barren, Mark Curtis
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — It’s the end of the 2022 legislative session for West Virginia and co-hosts Mark Curtis and Amanda Barren talk to a variety of people about what were their hits and misses of the session.

In Segment One, Amanda Barren talks to Jane Marks, AARP West Virginia State President, about what she thought were the highlights of the session for seniors.

Dr. Sarah Armstrong Tucker, Chancellor for the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission, calls in to talk to Amanda Barren in Segment Two about higher education policy.

Segment Three and Four brings back the Reporter Roundtable with Mark Curtis talking to Steven Allen Adams, Reporter for OGDEN Newspapers, about the end of the 2022 legislative session.

