ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

‘Virus of Theseus’: Elon Musk says he has COVID-19 again

By Nexstar Media Wire, Billy Gates
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zrWML_0esEz8BB00

AUSTIN ( KXAN ) — Just after 3 a.m. Monday, Tesla founder Elon Musk said he has COVID-19 for the second time.

The billionaire, who owns both the electric car manufacturer headquartered in Austin and space exploration company SpaceX, tweeted the news early Monday , saying, “Covid-19 is the virus of Theseus.”

“How many gene changes before it’s not Covid-19 anymore?” he continued. “I supposedly have it again, but almost no symptoms.”

Here’s what we know about Tesla’s planned massive Giga party

The reference to the Greek mythological hero seems to be about the ship of Theseus , which in philosophy, wrestles with a paradox: If an object has all the parts that comprise it replaced, is it still the same thing after the changes?

Musk, who has 79.4 million Twitter followers and tweets at all hours, caused a stir on the social media platform the first time he tested positive for the virus .

He drew the ire of a Canadian doctor who referred to him as “Space Karen” after he complained about conflicting test results in November 2020.

Musk said, “Something extremely bogus is going on,” after multiple antigen tests came back both positive and negative.

Emma Bell, Ph.D. , a postdoc of bioinformatics at a Toronto hospital, unleashed an aggressive explanation as to why that could happen, and her name-calling sparked a meme that entertained internet users for weeks.

Earlier in March on Twitter, Musk tried to pick a fight with Russian president Vladimir Putin over the invasion of Ukraine, and he used Starlink satellites to restore internet service to Ukraine residents as combat from the war knocked out service.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 1

Check out more stories from
WGN Radio
WGN Radio

7K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Chicago, IL
Health
Chicago, IL
Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emma Bell
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Elon Musk
CharlotteObserver.com

Elon Musk Has an Original Idea to End Russian Invasion of Ukraine

It goes without saying that Elon Musk is a whimsical CEO. The list of his fantasies and declarations has grown ever longer since he established himself as one of the most charismatic business leaders. People say Musk as they say Chanel, Gucci, Louis Vuitton or Yves Saint-Laurent. He has applied...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theseus#Covid#Greek#Canadian#Russian
electrek.co

Elon Musk says he is going to release Tesla’s Master Plan Part 3

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says he is working on releasing the third part to Tesla’s “Master Plan.”. Part One and Two have been important pieces of literature at Tesla that, in many ways, laid the path to the company’s success. On August 2, 2006, Musk published a...
BUSINESS
CNET

Elon Musk Has New Target for First SpaceX Starship Orbital Flight

Starship might finally make it to space within the next few months -- or at least that's what SpaceX founder Elon Musk is currently shooting for. The next-generation spacecraft is the vehicle NASA plans to use to send astronauts back to the surface of the moon, and Musk hopes it could put footprints on Mars by the end of the decade.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Indy100

What is today's Wordle answer 284?

Warning: Spoiler ahead.It's time to pick up a fresh new Wednesday Wordle – and we're here to help you keep your sacred streak.If you're new to the game, the rules are simple. You have six chances at guessing a randomly generated five letter word.If the square turns green, you have placed the correct letter in the right location.A yellow square means you have guessed a correct letter, but it's not in the right location.A grey square means that it's incorrect.To ensure you don't lose your streak and before we reveal all, we’ll give you a hint: You use this to cook. Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter The answer for today is "STOVE", as defined by Google as an apparatus for cooking or heating that operates by burning fuel or using electricity.Didn't guess today's word? Then don't worry. There is always tomorrow!Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.
GOOGLE
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy