York, PA

Video shows how deadly I-81 pile-up unfolded during Monday's snow squall

By Shelly Stallsmith, York Daily Record
 18 hours ago

Updated Tuesday: Pennsylvania State Police reported Tuesday morning that a section of I-81 remains closed.

Investigation and cleanup continues, closing the northbound lanes between exits 107 and 119. PSP officials said they have cleaned up approximately half of the vehicles involved in the crash.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area until further notice.

Original story:

A video posted to Facebook Monday afternoon shows that there really isn't a good place to be if you are caught on a highway during a snow squall.

The above video, posted to Facebook by Mike Moye, shows a banged-up Dodge Charger sitting in the lanes of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County. (Be warned: there is colorful language in the video.)

Moye is standing approximately 20-25 feet from the roadway, recording as vehicles of all sizes crash into stopped cars and trucks. As the video continues, tractor-trailers collide, cars swerve at the last minute and people run out of the path of out-of-control vehicles.

You can see action from the other side of the roadway on the video, but the combination of fog and fast, heavy snow was clearly causing problems for motorists. Especially those driving at or close to the posted speed.

In PA, there are issues: Teens now can't be jailed unless it's in the interest of justice

There he goes: The fastest man around (over 40 yards)? How Drew Hartlaub blew up Penn State Pro Day

That section of I-81, at mile marker 116, was under a snow squall warning at the time of Monday's deadly crash, which Pennsylvania State Police confirmed involved up to 60 vehicles. Police said multiple injuries were reported.

Dr. David J. Moylan, the Schuylkill County coroner, told The Associated Press Monday that at least three people died in the pileup. The search of the scene continues.

Another warning for snow squalls was put on the southcentral Pa. area, including Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York counties, until mid-afternoon Monday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aRHam_0esEz7IS00

The American Red Cross responded to the I-81 crash, which was expected to keep the highway closed in both directions for several hours.

Red Cross Disaster Action Team members, in coordination with local officials and emergency responders, planned to establish a reception center and provide a safe and warm central hub for motorists and their families to receive information, blankets, food and drink, according to a news release.

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Video shows how deadly I-81 pile-up unfolded during Monday's snow squall

abc27 News

Family, friends of Manheim Township homicide victim share their grief

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The suspect in a deadly shooting near a nightclub in Manheim Township has been arrested. The accused shooter, Tyler Jamel Wilson, turned himself into Manheim Township police Monday afternoon. Family and friends of the victim Jatavis Scott, who was shot and killed early Saturday morning, said this is the first […]
MANHEIM, PA
FireRescue1

Video: 20+ pileup in Pa.; tanker truck reportedly on fire

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — More than 20 vehicles were involved in a crash on Pennsylvania's I-81 between Exit 116 and 119, the Lebanon Daily Voice reported. A tanker truck is reportedly on fire. Fire and EMS crews from area agencies are on scene, Patch.com reported. All lanes of traffic...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
