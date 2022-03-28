ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BYU wins landscaping championship

By Cali Jackson
 18 hours ago

PROVO, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Every year BYU landscaping competes in its own March Madness competition.

BYU took home their fourth-consecutive National Collegiate Landscape Title , a championship that individuals participate in for taking care of land, water, rocks, trees, and shrubs.

Competing against more than 40 other universities in 30 individual competitions from landscape design to irrigation assembly, BYU took home the win with the most points won.

“We were like many of the schools in that we didn’t have a lot of experience on our team since the competition hasn’t been held for the last two years,” said faculty adviser Greg Jolley, BYU professor of landscape management. “Our partnership with BYU Grounds has been critical in keeping our students ready.”

Jason Jasperson maneuvers a backhoe during the National Collegiate Landscaping Competition in Raleigh, N.C.

Students that participate also have a chance to win scholarships. BYU sent 37 students to compete and took home 18 of the 75 scholarships awarded.

Special Olympics Utah hosts basketball tournament Saturday

OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Utah First Lady Abby Cox’s initiative, “Show Up,” a program dedicated to helping others, has partnered up with the Special Olympics Unified Sports program in schools throughout the state of Utah. In support, Cox is teaming up with Utah Jazz, Entrata, Weber State University, the Utah High School Activities Association and […]
A look back at the history of the Oscars and Utah

(ABC4) – The 2022 Oscars are here, and we wanted to take a look at how Utah has been involved in the history of the Oscars. Actors and Actresses from Utah nominated for Oscars Kieth Merrill Born in Farmington, Utah, Kieth Merrill later became an Oscar-winning filmmaker, writer, director, and producer. He won an Oscar […]
Detroit to host the 2024 NFL draft

DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS)—The NFL announced that Detroit will host the 2024 draft! The league made the announcement today and The Detroit Lions tweeted about the decision. Detroit was picked over Green Bay and Washington D.C. According to the league, there will be the NFL Draft Experience open all three days of the event. An Experience […]
Missing in Utah: When missing persons go unnoticed

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – There is very little known about a former University of Utah student who disappeared in 1973. Even the state and federal databases for missing persons have no mention of Doug Brick. “He was going down to the University of Utah or something and taking classes and trying to get […]
First mule deer COVID-19 case found in Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – Utah wildlife officials have discovered the first positive case of COVID–19 in mule deer. The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources (DWR) says the virus was found after DWR sent deer samples taken during winter health assessments. DWR biologists collected nasal swab and blood samples as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s […]
34 Utah students receive national scholarship

UTAH (ABC4) – The Daniels Fund announced that 34 Utah high school seniors have been selected to be scholarship recipients, or, “Daniels Scholars.” They were among 240 students across Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming accepted into the program. Daniels Scholars receive up to $100,000 over four years towards their undergraduate degree, and may use […]
