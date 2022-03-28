BYU wins landscaping championship

PROVO, Utah ( ABC4 ) – Every year BYU landscaping competes in its own March Madness competition.

BYU took home their fourth-consecutive National Collegiate Landscape Title , a championship that individuals participate in for taking care of land, water, rocks, trees, and shrubs.

Competing against more than 40 other universities in 30 individual competitions from landscape design to irrigation assembly, BYU took home the win with the most points won.

“We were like many of the schools in that we didn’t have a lot of experience on our team since the competition hasn’t been held for the last two years,” said faculty adviser Greg Jolley, BYU professor of landscape management. “Our partnership with BYU Grounds has been critical in keeping our students ready.”

Jason Jasperson maneuvers a backhoe during the National Collegiate Landscaping Competition in Raleigh, N.C.

Students that participate also have a chance to win scholarships. BYU sent 37 students to compete and took home 18 of the 75 scholarships awarded.

Read the full report here .

