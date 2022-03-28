ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Court docs: Fort Wayne baby’s death blamed on car seat straps that were too tight

By Jamie Duffy
WGN Radio
WGN Radio
 21 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Uo0T_0esEyvnY00

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) -By the time emergency personnel were called, the baby had blood coming from his nose and mouth and appeared to be bluish in color. His mother said he’d been “a little fussy” when she put him in his car seat.

Life saving measures were taken on baby Kai, according to a probable cause affidavit, but to no avail. He was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The baby’s mother, Megan Ford, 35, of the 3700 block of Summersworth Run was charged Friday with neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury, a level 3 felony. Court documents indicate she has a court hearing Tuesday. She was released from the Allen County Jail Friday on a $10,000 bond, a jail spokesman said.

Injuries to the baby, who weighed 8 pounds, 2 oz.  days prior to his death, at his wellness check, appeared to be because the buckles and straps on his car seat were too tight, court documents said.

On May 26, 2021 around 11:14 a.m., Ford noticed that her son was unresponsive after driving 12 to 15 minutes from her house to her mother’s in Yoder. Ford thought her son had fallen asleep, Detective Corporal Gabe Furnish of the Allen County Sheriff’s Department wrote in the probable cause.

During a police interview, Ford said her son weighed 4 pounds, 14 oz at birth and she hadn’t adjusted the car seat straps since they left the hospital because she didn’t know how to adjust them. The Graco car seat was a gift from her mother, she added, and she planned on getting her mother to help her with the adjustment the day the baby died.

An autopsy revealed a bruise on the baby’s abdomen area that matched up perfectly to where the buckles would have been strapped when he was placed in to the car seat, court documents said. Dr. Kent Harshbarger said the blood from his mouth and nose could have been from his lungs due to the pressure of the asphyxiation. The cause of death was listed as “probable mechanical asphyxia due to chest and abdomen compression.”

The baby also had five broken ribs that Harshbarger didn’t believe could be attributed to CPR, but he couldn’t rule that out, court documents said.

Ford said she knew the straps were tight two days prior when she took Kai to his doctor’s appointment. She demonstrated and explained how she’d have to move his lower body down into the seat to get the straps over his shoulders, court documents said.

The baby’s father, Quentin Hoskins, told Furnish that he’d had a conversation with Ford about the straps getting too tight when he put the baby in the car seat a couple days prior to his death.

“I could barely get him in the car seat,” Hoskins said.  Hoskins said the baby was his first child and said neither he nor Ford knew how to adjust the straps. Ford said she threw away the box and instructions after she removed the car seat from the box. Furnish brought up an owner’s manual on an internet search, court documents said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Crime & Safety
City
Yoder, IN
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Seat#Strapped#Ford
95.3 MNC

Elkhart woman attacked by numerous dogs at hotel in Goshen

A woman is recovering after being attacked by as many as five dogs. Goshen Police were called to a hotel in the 900 block of Lincolnway East around 3:15 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, on the report of the animal attack. The 35-year-old woman from Elkhart was able to take...
GOSHEN, IN
Morning Sun

Man flees scene of crash leaving 3 injured children behind

A 36-year-old St. Louis man fled the scene of a traffic crash Sunday afternoon leaving three critically injured children behind. According to Gratiot County Sheriff Mike Morris, the crash occurred about 4:35 p.m. at the corner of Jackson and State roads in Bethany Township when the man ran a stop sign and broadsided a vehicle travelling north on State Road driven by a 32-year-old St. Louis woman.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WISH-TV

Body of missing 17-year-old Kokomo girl found near bike trail

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — The body of a 17-year-old Kokomo girl reported as a runaway last month was found in the brush near a bike trail Monday, the Kokomo Police Department said Tuesday. Mea Rayls was reported to police as a runaway Feb. 8. Police say officers were sent...
KOKOMO, IN
Tacoma News Tribune

Husband named a person of interest after his wife disappears, Georgia police say

Police are investigating a metro Atlanta man as a person of interest in his wife’s disappearance from an Indianapolis suburb late last month. Xavier Breland, 37, of Johns Creek is set to be extradited back to Georgia as Indiana police continue their search for his wife Ciera Breland, who has been missing for almost a week, according to a police news release.
PUBLIC SAFETY
WEHT/WTVW

Tow truck driver shot while trying to help motorist on I-70

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (AP) — A man has been arrested after shooting and wounding a tow driver and taking his truck near an Interstate 70 rest stop southwest of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Star reports that state police said the tow driver attempted Friday morning to help after the man’s vehicle had stopped along the highway’s shoulder […]
PLAINFIELD, IN
WGN Radio

WGN Radio

7K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WGN Radio 720 and wgnradio.com are Chicago's Very Own: Live and local news, talk, sports, weather, traffic, business and more.

 https://www.wgnradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy