DAILY DIGEST, 3/28: Is Monday’s storm the last shot at substantial rain for the season?; Valley agriculture needs “greenlash” to CA restrictions; Sites project could break ground in ’24; Arizona’s future water shock; and more …
WEBINAR: California-Nevada Drought & Climate Outlook Webinar at 11am. The California-Nevada Drought Early Warning System March 2022 Drought & Climate Outlook Webinar is part of a series of regular drought and climate outlook webinars designed to provide stakeholders and other interested parties in the region with timely information on current drought...mavensnotebook.com
Comments / 0