Kitty Hawk, NC

‘A healthy pathway to heal’

By Michelle Wagner
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCircle of Hope helps parents live with the loss of a child. Two months ago, Kitty Hawk resident Tamara Warren began Circle of Hope, a local support group for parents of children who have died, as a way to offer a safe and supportive place to grieve. Having lost her own...

Mountain Democrat

The healing power of dogs

Miranda Miller, activity director with Barton Memorial Hospital’s Skilled Nursing Facility, has always strived to make the facility a home-like experience for the elderly residents. She never wanted the long-term care section of the hospital to feel too sterile. While safety, quality care and cleanliness is always a top...
PETS
WCVB

Friday, March 25: Pathway to Support

NEEDHAM, Mass. — Every cancer patient needs access to high-quality treatment. But they may also need transportation to the clinic, dinner for their family, or free child care to support them on their treatment journey. Tonight, Shayna Seymour and Erika Tarantal talk with breast cancer survivors and caregivers, as well as volunteers at the nonprofit Ellie Fund, about the importance of these additional support services for cancer patients and their families. In addition, we explore the effort to provide equitable pathways to treatment and services for patients of color who receive a breast cancer diagnosis.
NEEDHAM, MA
City
Kitty Hawk, NC
Cleveland.com

Finding a pathway to healing after trauma: Amber Ash

Guest columnist Amber Ash, LISW-S, LMSW, is a clinical hospice and palliative care social worker with experience in geriatric and pediatric end-of-life care. She also co-chairs Hospice of the Western Reserve’s Trauma-Informed Care Committee. Over the past two years, virtually every aspect of our lives has been upended by...
CLEVELAND, OH
#Salt#Circle Of Hope#John Hopkins Hospital
BBC

Pancreatic cancer: Life-changing medication not given to 40%

Two-fifths of pancreatic cancer patients are not being prescribed medication recommended to improve their lives, a charity has warned. A lack of awareness of pancreatic enzyme replacement therapy (PERT) means they are not being offered it. Without it, eating can be painful, resulting in little appetite and weight loss. The...
CANCER
natureworldnews.com

Baby in North Carolina Receives Unique, Life-Changing Heart Transplant

A baby in North Carolina has gotten a first-of-its-kind surgical intervention, which may safeguard his body from discarding the body part and eliminate the necessity for permanent immune-suppressing medicines. First-of-its-Kind Heart Transplant. Duke University, the institution wherein where the surgery was conducted claimed that the youngster, Easton Sinnamon, is the...
HEALTH SERVICES
New Haven Independent

Schools Ready ​“Day of Healing”

New Haven Public School’s (NHPS) will focus attention on its students’, educators’, and parents’ wellbeing for a ​“day of healing.”. For a second year in a row, the district is hosting a ​“Day of Hope and Healing,” this Friday. It will...
NEW HAVEN, CT
The Post and Courier

A testimony about a miraculous healing

I want to share a praise report of God healing someone I know personally. We hear about sickness and disease and the endless cries of why, but rarely do we learn about miracles when God intervenes and touches a person with His creative and restoring authority. In the New Testament, there are true accounts of Jesus asking what He can do for those who were suffering, and when they told Him their request, He said, “I will.” As Christians, we pray because we believe God is listening and that He will answer our petitions according to His perfect plans. His written word is His general will, and He also has a specific will where He speaks directly to us. This is where we need to advance in our spiritual discernment and sensitivity. For example, God says that He will bless a couple when they are married, but there is not a chapter and verse saying Sally will marry Joe. With every decision in life, The Almighty is trying to get our attention as He desires to lead us into divine appointments we commonly call, “walking in His Spirit.” Can you imagine how much more meaningful our life would be if we could develop a constant awareness of His presence?
RELIGION
country1037fm.com

Attend “Just Heal, Bro!”

If you’re in Charlotte, North Carolina mark your calendars for March 25th to attend “Just Heal, Bro”. The National Black Male Mental Health Tour will be here March 25, 2022 beginning at 7:30pm. You’re invited to a safe, “male-only” space where men of all walks of life will converge on an emotional and mental healing journey together. This event will foster a supportive and healing experience. It’s going to be real talk, clinical dialogue and connections with influential Black men. Shout out to the local Black therapists that will be on site with various resources. Meet us at the Sarah Belk Gambrell Center for the Arts and Civic Engagement, located at 2319 Wellesley Avenue, Charlotte, North Carolina. Need to know more, click here.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WAVY News 10

Military Minute: Spiritual Healing

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – This is Religious Program Specialist 2nd Class Mya Figueroa, from Newport News. Figueroa is preparing for a Catholic service in the chapel aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman. This is common practice not just on the Truman, but all ships at sea for the U.S. Navy.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
FOX59

Epilepsy Awareness Day: 5 important facts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Epilepsy is a neurological disorder that disturbs nerve cell activity in the brain, causing seizures. This disorder has existed throughout all of recorded history and is not a new phenomenon, though we now know much more about it than we did in the past. Epilepsy Awareness Day is March 26 and […]
HEALTH

