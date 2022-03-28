ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murrells Inlet, SC

8th Annual Oyster Roast & Bloody Mary Contest raises money for the Grand Strand Humane Society

By Jennifer Blake
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QRPID_0esExotu00

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) — Funds from the Eighth Oyster Roast and Bloody Mary Contest benefitted the Grand Strand Humane Society, according to the event.

The money will help the group find a building to keep and take care of local homeless animals.

“They are unfortunately without a home themselves, the old shelter is no longer operable,” Aubin Hooker, the events coordinator said. “We are trying to raise money to give them a new building as well as supplies for all the homeless animals in the area.”

The event was held at the Wicked Tuna in Murrells Inlet. Dozens of local businesses sat under tents to showcase their products to the community.

“It’s such a great atmosphere down here today, great energy, lots of amazing people and having so much fun, great vendors, great contestants,” said Jess Wnuck, the executive director of the Grand Strand Humane Society.

Wnuck expressed her gratitude to the community for showing up to support the animals.

“We’re super grateful for all of these community events and everyone who comes out to them to benefit the shelter, we couldn’t do it without partnership like this in the community,” she said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

10 highest-rated restaurants in Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WBTW) -– Tired after a day at Brookgreen Gardens or Huntington Beach State Park? Cool off with a popular local restaurant.  We’ve compiled a list of some of the most beloved eateries in Murrells Inlet. Sit down for some seafood and oysters, or check out the MarshWalk for additional options. A restaurant […]
FOX Carolina

Greenville Humane Society urgently needs newspaper

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Humane Society said they urgently need newspaper donations. The animal shelter uses newspaper to line their cages and said Saturday they are almost completely out. You can donate newspaper to the Greenville Humane Society any time by dropping it in the blue recycling...
GREENVILLE, SC
cbs19news

12th annual Run for Home 8k raises money for the Haven

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- On Saturday morning, the Haven homeless shelter hosted its 12th annual Run for Home 8k. It's the largest fundraiser of the year for the day shelter, and the race drew more than 400 participants. While it doesn't have a final count on the money raised,...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Murrells Inlet, SC
Murrells Inlet, SC
Lifestyle
Murrells Inlet, SC
Society
WTHI

Annual Chili Fest raising money to help college students

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Winter may officially be over, but that doesn't mean you can't enjoy some chili. That's exactly what this Wabash Valley nonprofit did as part of its annual event!. On Sunday, the United Campus Ministries (UCM) hosted its annual Chili Fest. This is the event's 34th...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
IFLScience

The Dog Who Kept Pushing Kids Into A River To Acquire Steak Rewards

In 1908 Paris, according to a contemporary story from the New York Times, there lived a dog who was definitely not a good boy. The story begins with a Newfoundland dog that heard a child screaming for help after they had fallen into the river Seine. The dog, to its credit, searched for the source of the screaming before diving into the river and rescuing him, like a ye olde Lassie.
ANIMALS
Greyson F

Beloved Restaurant Once Closed Will Re-Open This Month

A long time favorite restaurant is returning.Roberto Carlos Roman/Unsplash. A popular restaurant has managed to stave off permanent closure and will be opening its doors to the public later this month. Anita’s Street Market, a popular destination for Tucson residents looking for freshly made tortillas, salsas as well as breakfast and lunch, closed down shop in December. At the time, it looked like it would be forced to remain closed, but after a brush with death, the restaurant will officially return to serving customers.
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oyster#Grand Strand#Bloody Mary#Food Drink#Charity#Murrells
Daily Voice

New Seaford Restaurant Cited For Good Food, Good Fun

If you are ready for a fun night out complete with a mariachi band and street tacos, you will want to head for a new Mexican restaurant on Long Island.Frida's Mexican Grill in Seaford has been open for about three months and is off to a roaring start with plenty of online five-star reviews.Picky ea…
SEAFORD, NY
Mashed

The Absolute Best Fried Chicken You'll Find In The South

There is, quite possibly, no more beloved food in the American South than fried chicken. But such passion is a prime breeding ground for controversy and any list as to where to find the very best of this much-adored crispy bird is sure to ruffle a few feathers. One big problem with trying to assess the best fried chicken in the South, is that once you get below the Mason-Dixon line, every region from the mountains of Appalachia to the Carolina coasts seems to make its chicken differently.
FOOD & DRINKS
Maui News

Longtime local steak house shuts off grills for good

LAHAINA — When Martha Haleakala walks through the quiet dining room of the shuttered steak house, she sees 30 years’ worth of memories — the teppanyaki grills where local families celebrated their birthdays, the soda gun behind the bar where her granddaughter and friends used to drink straight from the nozzle.
LAHAINA, HI
Mashed

Dairy Queen's Secret-Menu 'Jack & Jill Sundae' Is Straight From The '60s

People love the idea of so-called secret menu items, and most fast food chains have their fair share of covert creations not listed on the permanent menu that you can order at certain locations (assuming that they have the ingredients on hand). Of course, in order to ask for any off-menu items, you must first be aware of their existence.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
NewsBreak
Charities
WFLA

Florida waiter tipped $1,300 at dinner

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Talk about a great shift! A waiter at 790 on the Gulf received an unexpected tip Wednesday night. A table for 13 who met for dinner, left $100 a person for the tip. The tips totaled $1,300 for the night. The tippers met for the first time as the Emerald Coast […]
DESTIN, FL
Henry County Daily Herald

RECIPE: Southern Fried Cabbage

Think you don't like cabbage? We bet this Southern fried cabbage will change your mind. This cabbage is tender and cooks to golden perfection. Frying the cabbage in bacon grease adds tons of flavor. Adding white vinegar may be different, but it works. The vinegar adds the perfect tanginess that's a nice contrast to the savory bacon and cabbage. A delicious side dish year-round, but especially good for New Year's Day.
RECIPES
WCBD Count on 2

5 South Carolina destinations for the perfect day-trip

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Spring break is finally here, but faced with high gas prices, some might be rethinking travel plans. Others may be hitting the road anyways. According to a survey, 22% of American adults said they plan to travel for leisure in the next one to three months and while the price at the […]
CHARLESTON, SC
Greyson F

Local Favorite Restaurant Closes, Will Relocate

A local restaurant is moving to a new location.Lidye/Unsplash. Even the most popular restaurants are not beholden to their locations. Sometimes it’s necessary to close up shop and make the transition to a different property. One local Tucson establishment has done just that. So fans of The Dutch Eatery & Refuge will need to be on the lookout before going out in search of the restaurant.
TUCSON, AZ
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

30K+
Followers
3K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy