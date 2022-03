Do you ever dream about babies? Or dreams about being pregnant? What do they mean? Dreams about babies can symbolize several things. They could represent new beginnings, hope for the future, or a new phase in your life. Dreams about being pregnant often signify that somethingnew is happening in your life or that you are ready to take on a newchallenge. If you have dreams like this, it is important to pay attention to what they are telling you. The dreams may be trying to give you some insight into what is going on in your subconscious mind.

11 DAYS AGO