Austin, Williamson County collaborate on new tech to lower emergency response times

By Kelsey Thompson
 18 hours ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Fire Department and Williamson County Fire personnel are collaborating on new technology to lower emergency response times.

In February, the City of Austin and Williamson County partnered on a new fire dispatch system to help send automatic resources and assistance during emergencies. The system, Tellus, allows teams to detect where an incident is occurring and locate nearby fire units that would be able to respond, regardless of the city or jurisdiction.

This app and 3 words could save your life, City of Austin says

When it comes to large-scale incidents, like last Monday’s tornadoes or significant wildfires, AFD Asst. Chief Andre de la Reza said he hopes this technology will help consolidate resources quickly and more efficiently, streamlining the response process.

Prior to implementing this system, AFD and surrounding agencies had contractual obligations in place to provide automatic aid — agreements to immediately provide aid for first alarm structural fires — and mutual aid, or agreements between responders to provide assistance across jurisdictions. This request for service would come by radio dispatch or a phone call.

Now under Tellus, fire personnel can see the status of multi-jurisdictional units located near an incident and, if they are not actively responding to an incident, can immediately send crews from that unit to respond.

“It’s taken a procedure that was in place, but was longer, and streamlining it to make it more efficient,” de la Reza said, “with the end result of being quicker, more efficient and more effective responses to whoever is having that emergency.”

Officials will collect data on the length of response times, how often automatic aid was utilized and how much time was spent on scene at an incident to help determine the effectiveness of the program, said Sherry Goertz, the City of Austin’s IT corporate manager for public safety IT.

The current partnership with Williamson County includes Austin, Round Rock, Georgetown and Cedar Park’s fire departments. That could expand out in the future to other Williamson County cities as well as emergency response agencies like police and EMS, de la Reza said.

Research: 108 more APD patrol officers needed to achieve target response time

“It’s a crawl, walk, run,” he said. “We’re going to capture the data, look at the analytics and utilize that to evaluate the appropriate next steps.”

For the public — those making 9-1-1 calls during emergency situations — de la Reza said there’ll likely not be a noticeable change in how emergency situations are handled. But for crews analyzing their unit’s resources or responding to a significant emergency event, the possibility of shaving off seconds or minutes could be lifesaving, he added.

“When [Tellus] is running smoothly, you should never see or hear a news story about it. It is the one that’s going to shave seconds and minutes off of incremental responses to help people when there is chaos and mayhem running across the entire region,” he said. “We never hoped for those [emergencies], but we always plan for those.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.

