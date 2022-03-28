ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Hillary Clinton to voice ‘Into The Woods’ role in Arkansas

The Associated Press
 18 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ThORd_0esEx02x00
FILE - Former secretary of state Hillary Clinton attends the premiere of the Hulu documentary "Hillary" in New York on March 4, 2020. Hillary Clinton will play the offstage role of the Giant in a production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Into The Woods” in her onetime home state of Arkansas. The Arkansas Repertory Theatre announced the casting on Monday, March, 28, 2012. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Hillary Clinton will play the offstage role of the Giant in a production of Stephen Sondheim’s “Into The Woods” in her onetime home state of Arkansas, the Arkansas Repertory Theatre announced on Monday.

“Real news, and I’m really excited! Check out the production if you’re in Little Rock,” Clinton tweeted and her spokesperson confirmed to The Associated Press. Clinton was the first lady of Arkansas before she was the first lady of the United States, a senator representing New York, secretary of state and then presidential candidate.

The “Into The Woods” Giant is the vengeful widow of the giant who Jack killed after climbing the beanstalk. The Giant does not appear on stage, and the voice part is usually prerecorded.

Clinton has previously had cameo roles in the television shows “Madam Secretary” and “Murphy Brown.”

