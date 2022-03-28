ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

What cultural consequences could Will Smith face after Chris Rock slap?

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sydney Kalich
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 20 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AXbcu_0esEwwKB00

LOS ANGELES ( NewsNation) — It was the slap heard around the world.

Will Smith walked onto the Oscar stage at the Dolby Theatre Sunday evening and smacked Chris Rock across the face for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, a jarring interruption to Hollywood’s biggest award ceremony.

Moments later, Smith won the Best Actor Oscar for his role in “King Richard.”

“This moment will now forever be shadowed for Will Smith. We won’t remember Will Smith winning the Oscar this year. People will remember it as, ‘Oh that’s the year Will Smith open-handed slapped or punched Chris Rock,'” entertainment journalist Josh McBride said on “Morning in America.” “Unfortunately that is now completely overshadowed. That really didn’t need to happen.”

Petition to move tigers from Downtown Aquarium

Smith walked onto the stage from his front-row seat and took a swing at Rock with an open palm, generating a loud smack. Smith walked back to his seat and shouted for Rock to leave Pinkett Smith alone. Rock replied that he was just making a “G.I. Jane” joke — and Smith yelled back at him a second time.

After the show, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences issued a statement saying it “does not condone violence of any form.”

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement that it was aware of the incident but that one of the parties declined to file a police report. NewsNation’s Ashleigh Banfield weighed in on “Morning in America ,” warning that this may not be the end of the investigation.

“They [the LAPD] can act without the party filing a police report because assaults happen all the time. especially in domestic violence, where women don’t file a police report, but it’s obvious there’s a predator who’s a danger to society,” Banfield said. “I don’t think I would call Will Smith a danger to society. But the past reaction of how he turned and became violent, I think, is very troublesome. And at the very least, Adrienne, I think that the Academy should take some serious action. Not only did he assault someone live on television, on their stage, but then he also unleashed the string of profanities twice, during a live performance as well. And they do have a code of conduct.”

At the commercial break, presenter Daniel Kaluuya came up to hug Smith, and Denzel Washington escorted him to the side of the stage. The two talked and hugged, and Tyler Perry came over to talk as well.

Banfield warned of the negative ramifications of the slap being broadcast around the globe.

“People who are influenced by Will Smith watched that happen, and then watched three huge celebrities, Tyler Perry, Denzel Washington and Bradley Cooper snuggle up to Will Smith afterward to make sure he was OK,” Banfield said. “Because a comedian took a swipe, a joke, at his wife, which by the way, he laughed at the joke.

Apple’s feel-good ‘CODA’ triumphs at pugnacious Oscars

Smith shared what Washington told him: “At your highest moment, be careful because that’s when the devil comes for you.

The exchange began when Rock took aim at Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, saying, “Jada, I love you. ‘G.I. Jane 2.’ Can’t wait to see it, all right?” Rock’s reference was made from the 1997 film “G.I. Jane,” starring Demi Moore, who shaved her head to portray a fictional Navy SEAL candidate.

Smith shouted at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out of your (expletive) mouth,” and the crowd hushed as it became clear this was no act.

Pinkett Smith revealed in 2018 that she was diagnosed with alopecia. She has often discussed the challenges of hair loss on Instagram and other social media platforms.

“I think two things can be true, you can go too far as a comedian, and violence is never the answer,” McBride said.

Banfield implored the Academy to do a thorough investigation amid conflicting reports Smith knew about the joke in dress rehearsals.

“I do want to read you what in 2017, the Academy decided to do in the wake of all the ‘Me Too’ bad behavior, OK. They did pass this code of conduct, and I just want to read one little piece of it, and then your viewers can decide whether the Academy should put its money where its mouth is and actually do something about this,” Banfield told Adrienne Bankert. “But this is what they said, ‘There is no place in the Academy for people who abuse their status, power or influence in a manner that violates recognized standards of decency. The Academy is categorically opposed to any form of abuse, harassment, or discrimination based on the gender of sexual orientation, race, ethnicity, disability, age, religion, nationality.’ Well, I don’t know what you would say abuse is because they say any form of abuse. So what’s the Academy going to do about this?”

In his Best Actor acceptance speech, Smith apologized to the Academy.

“I’m hoping the Academy invites me back,” Smith said, as he concluded his on-stage remarks.

  • TOPSHOT – US actor Will Smith accepts the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for “King Richard” onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CqQGd_0esEwwKB00
    presenter Chris Rock, left, reacts after being hit on stage by Will Smith while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2apTyl_0esEwwKB00
    Sean Combs, from left, Will Smith and Tyler Perry appear in the audience at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05WOi3_0esEwwKB00
    HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: (L-R) Jada Pinkett Smith and Will Smith attend the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AW16j_0esEwwKB00
    Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yjzGC_0esEwwKB00
    Will Smith, right, hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tQYzU_0esEwwKB00
    BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Will Smith attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 27, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PMJUj_0esEwwKB00
    US actor Will Smith (R) walks away after slaping US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21FB4Y_0esEwwKB00
    HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 27: Will Smith accepts the Actor in a Leading Role award for ‘King Richard’ onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Q8MZK_0esEwwKB00
    TOPSHOT – US actor Will Smith (R) slaps US actor Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f0ZjL_0esEwwKB00
    US actor Will Smith holds his award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for “King Richard” as he attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 94th Oscars at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CCwgb_0esEwwKB00
    US actor Will Smith, with his award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for “King Richard”, poses with US actress Saniyya Sidney as they attend the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 94th Oscars at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R0XFJ_0esEwwKB00
    US actor Will Smith holds his award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for “King Richard” as he attends the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party following the 94th Oscars at the The Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Patrick T. FALLON / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=431gt1_0esEwwKB00
    Will Smith cries as he accepts the award for best performance by an actor in a leading role for “King Richard” at the Oscars on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nhwA3_0esEwwKB00
    (COMBO) This combination of pictures created on March 27, 2022 shows US actor Will Smith (L), US actress Jada Pinkett Smith attend the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022 and US actor Chris Rock speaks onstage during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022. (Photo by Angela WEISS and Robyn Beck / AFP) / The erroneous mention[s] appearing in the metadata of this photo by Angela WEISS has been modified in AFP systems in the following manner: [Jada Pinkett Smith] instead of [Jada Pink Smith]. Please immediately remove the erroneous mention[s] from all your online services and delete it (them) from your servers. If you have been authorized by AFP to distribute it (them) to third parties, please ensure that the same actions are carried out by them. Failure to promptly comply with these instructions will entail liability on your part for any continued or post notification usage. Therefore we thank you very much for all your attention and prompt action. We are sorry for the inconvenience this notification may cause and remain at your disposal for any further information you may require. – (Photo by ANGELA WEISS,ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

Watch “Banfield” weeknights at 10/9C.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Deadline

Jada Pinkett Smith Declared ‘I Don’t Give Two Craps What People Feel About This Bald Head of Mine’ Before Oscars

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith doesn’t care what anyone has to say about her head. In a video posted to her TikTok account a few days before the Oscars, Pinkett Smith talked about her “hair regrets,” especially when having to shoot a magazine cover. She also addressed how she feels about people who may or may not have an opinion about “this bald head of mine.” “Being a Black woman and dealing with hair in Hollywood, especially in the era that I came up in, having your hair look as European as possible was always the thing,” she...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Jaden Smith responds after Will Smith hits Chris Rock at the Oscars

Jaden Smith has responded on Twitter after his father, Best Actor-winner Will Smith, struck Chris Rock on stage during the Oscars.Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head. The Red Table Talk host, who has spoken candidly about her hair loss from alopecia in the past, was seen rolling her eyes at the comment.Will then walked onstage and struck the comedian, yelling “keep my wife’s name out...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Beverly Hills, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
Hello Magazine

Will Smith breaks silence on Rebel Wilson's joke about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith has responded to the jokes Rebel Wilson made about his marriage to Jada Pinkett Smith at the BAFTA Awards on Sunday. During the prestigious ceremony, host Rebel ridiculed the Hollywood actor after he won the accolade for Best Actor for his role in King Richard. However, Will was not in attendance as he was at the Critics' Choice Awards in Los Angeles.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Nicole Kidman’s ‘reaction’ to Will Smith, Chris Rock happened hours before Oscars slap

Sorry to disappoint meme fans. Nicole Kidman went viral on social media on Sunday for a photo of what appeared to be her “reacting” to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock. But as it turns out, the pic was snapped before the Oscars 2022 even began broadcasting. The Best Actress nominee, 54, was photographed sitting in her Armani Privé gown with her jaw dropped and eyes wide open while possibly beginning to emerge from her seat. While many fans assumed that Kidman was reacting to the slap, the photo was taken around 4:30 p.m. PT as guests were still taking their seats — a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Will Smith
Person
Demi Moore
Person
Sean Combs
Person
Chris Rock
Person
Jada Pinkett Smith
Person
Ashleigh Banfield
The Independent

‘I feel bad for Will Smith’: Jimmy Kimmel comments on dramatic Oscars incident with Chris Rock

Jimmy Kimmel congratulated the Oscars’s “very funny” co-hosts Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes amid the “unpleasantness” of Will Smith hitting Chris Rock. On Sunday (27 March), Smith yelled at Rock to “keep my wife’s name out your f***ing mouth” after hitting the comedian onstage at the 94th Academy Awards.Rock was on stage to present the award for Best Documentary when he made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head.Rock’s comment prompted Smith to stand up...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Newsnation
The Independent

How Jada Pinkett Smith reacted to Chris Rock’s joke about her at the Oscars

The biggest talking point from the Oscars last night (27 March) is Will Smith hitting Chris Rock over a joke the comic made about Jada Pinkett Smith’s appearance – but how did she react herself?Rock was presenting the award for Best Documentary when he made the joke.“Jada, I love you. GI Jane 2, can’t wait to see you,” he quipped in an apparent reference to the actor’s shaved head.The Red Table Talk host, who has spoken candidly about her hair loss from alopecia in the past, was seen rolling her eyes at the comment, clasping her hands together, and...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jada Pinkett Smith Shines in Gold Gown with Will Smith at Critics’ Choice Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Jada Pinkett Smith shone brightly at the Critics’ Choice Awards in a sharp new look with husband Will Smith. The actress arrived on the red carpet with numerous stars, including Halle Berry, Hoyeon Jung and Jodie Turner-Smith. The “Matrix” star hit the red carpet in a sharp gold gown. The strapless number featured a textured column silhouette. Gleaming diamond bracelets, stud earrings and a sparkling beaded headpiece completed Smith’s ensemble. When it came to footwear, Smith’s shoes weren’t visible beneath her gown’s long skirt. However, it’s likely the star wore a pair of strappy sandals or...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams breaks silence on Will Smith and Chris Rock on stage Oscars altercation

Serena Williams has broken her silence on Will Smith's' controversial reaction to Chris Rock's joke about Jada Pinkett Smith during the 2022 Oscars . Taking to Instagram Stories, the tennis pro appears to have been left speechless by the shocking moment that saw the actor crash the stage and physically assault the comedian. In a video seemingly addressing the incident, she could be seen looking at the camera and then away again with a look of total surprise on her face.
TENNIS
Bossip

Ma’am, Please: Tiffany Haddish Spoke To Jada Pinkett After Chris Rock’s Follicle Faux Pas “You Better Suck IT From The Back, Girl!”

Tiffany Haddish Told Jada Pinkett That Will Smith Deserves Sexual Rewards. Last night’s slap-happy shenanigans at the Oscars have brought hot take gridlock to social media feeds all around the world. All anyone is talking about is how Will Smith slapped a four-alarm fire out of Chris Rock’s mouth on live television for telling a much-unappreciated joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s hair. A fearlessly transparent Pinkett Smith has been open about her alopecia diagnosis over the last year and the hair loss associated with the disease has likely been a sensitive subject in her life. This morning, The Breakfast Club’s Charlamagne Tha God said he spoke to Rock on the phone after the show and was told that Rock was unaware of Jada’s condition when he took the sophomoric stab.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Primetimer

WATCH: Will Smith Smacks Chris Rock in Shocking Unscripted Oscars Moment

In a moment that will go down in Oscars history, Will Smith leapt onstage and slapped Chris Rock for joking about Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head. Despite initial confusion in the Dolby Theatre, the shocking moment was later revealed to be completely unscripted, though viewers in the United States missed much of it due to ABC's overzealous censors.
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Gabrielle Union gossips about Will Smith, Chris Rock drama at Oscars 2022 party

Like the rest of the world, Gabrielle Union could not stop talking about the infamous slap heard around the world Sunday night, Page Six has exclusively learned. After Will Smith “smacked the s–t” out of Chris Rock for making fun of his wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s bald head at the 2022 Oscars, guests at Vanity Fair’s annual afterparty were “truly gobsmacked,” a source tells us.
CELEBRITIES
TheWrap

Howard Stern Blasts Academy Over Will Smith Oscars Slap: ‘Where’s Security?’

Howard Stern tore into The Academy for the Oscars telecast Monday after Will Smith was able to smack Chris Rock onstage without interruption. “Will Smith walks up to Chris Rock and he open hand — with a lot of force — smacks him right in the mouth on TV. Now the first thing I said to myself, ‘What the f— is going on? Is this a bit?’ Because where’s security? This is a live television event. Not one person came out, because he’s Will Smith,” Stern said on his SiriusXM show Monday as he discussed the slap heard around the world with co-host Robin Quivers.
CELEBRITIES
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy