Aggies trio heads to NCAA regionals

(KTXL) — A trio of UC Davis gymnasts are headed to NCAA regionals extending the program’s streak to 11 straight competition appearances with at least two representatives since 2010. “Getting to the NCAA Regional is extremely difficult. You have to qualify nationally. A very small percentage of athletes qualify,” explained Aggie head coach John Lavalee. […]
