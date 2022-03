SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. — A Tennessee paramedic is accused of stealing drugs from a county ambulance, authorities said. Travis Alan Stenberg, who works in Sumner County as a licensed paramedic, was charged with one count of official misconduct, three counts of theft of property ($1,000 or less), four counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, one count of obtaining legend drug by fraud and one count of reckless endangerment, according to Tara Wyllie, Sumner County’s assistant district attorney.

SUMNER COUNTY, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO