ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Camera Bug is a small but smart solution to a big but common camera problem

By JC Torres
yankodesign.com
 18 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSometimes, the best solutions are the simplest ones, like an ingenious grip that makes you wonder why no one thought about it until now. Smartphones have become the go-to solution for many shutterbugs when it comes to capturing memories at a moment’s notice. It’s not exactly because they surpass dedicated cameras,...

www.yankodesign.com

Comments / 0

Related
SPY

The 8 Best Home Security Cameras with Color Night Vision

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Video quality is arguably one of the most important aspects of any quality home security camera. But that quality shouldn’t reverse once the sun goes down. Especially since nighttime is when you’re even more suspicious as to who or what is creeping around your home. With one of the best home security cameras with color night vision, you don’t have to worry about blurry or unclear footage when the sun goes down. How Does...
ELECTRONICS
Gadget Flow

Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera adjusts its frame to people moving around or entering

Undergo remote videoconferences with the Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera. It uses AI to dynamically re-frame whenever the presenter moves around, more people enter the room, or a new person interacts. As a result, you don’t need to manually adjust the lens to create a more professional remote meeting. The Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera also features a 130° wide field of view, high-quality glass optics, digital pan-tilt-zoom, and a low-light sensor. Combined, these features enhance the overall clarity of your content, which is great for presenting documents or images. Moreover, this gadget offers a sharp focus on the foreground and background, so viewers can see everything clearly and precisely. Above all, its compact form enables it to blend into your office space. Overall, reduce limitations with remote teams with this compact camera that allows others to see your facial expressions.
ELECTRONICS
Android Police

Samsung quietly unveils the Galaxy A73 5G, its first mid-range phone with a 108MP camera

In 2020, Samsung introduced the Galaxy S20 Ultra to the market, and its main selling point was an all-new 108MP rear sensor. The camera experience was a little rough around the edges, but it improved a bit in the Note20 Ultra and the S21 Ultra and even more in this year's S22 Ultra. Up to this point, those 108MP cameras had remained a selling point of the Ultra range, as other S devices didn't get them. But now Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A73 5G, the phone that's breaking that trend for the first time.
CELL PHONES
Harvard Health

Turning any camera into a polarization camera

Polarization, the direction in which light vibrates, provides a lot of information about the objects with which it interacts, from aerosols in the atmosphere to the magnetic field of stars. However, because this quality of light is invisible to human eyes, researchers and engineers have relied on specialized, expensive, and bulky cameras to capture it. Until now.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solution#Smartphone#Side To Side#Common One#Product Design#Dslr
GeekyGadgets

Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera unveiled

Microsoft has unveiled a new accessory for its Surface Hub 2S, the Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera and the device will retail for $799. The Microsoft Surface Hub 2 Smart Camera comes with a 12 megapixel sensor and it features AI that can detect people, lighting conditions and more.
RETAIL
9to5Mac

Exclusive: iPhone 14 coming in four models without ‘mini’ version, Pro models with taller screen, satellite features advancing

Apple has just released new iPhone 13 models, but the company has already been working on iPhone 14. While 9to5Mac sources corroborated a report about the new models having different chips, we also learned that the iPhone 14 Pro models may have a taller screen due to the new design and that Apple has still been working on satellite features.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Samsung teases next Galaxy A Series phones - and your wallet is already smiling

The time has come for the often-talked about if not eagerly-anticipated update to Samsung's mid-range phones: the Galaxy A Series. On Sunday, the South Korean tech giant sent out invitations to an online-only product event and launch, set for Thursday, March 17, at 10 AM ET. If there was any lingering doubt that Samsung's next event would address its more affordable handset line, the invite, which features a grid of multi-colored and cheerful "A"s, removes that.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
yankodesign.com

bold is a foldable legless chair concept that will have you rocking on the floor

Everyone needs a place to sit down once in a while, but not every place has a dedicated seat or chair. Some might have simple raised structures that force you to precariously perch your behind on a surface, while others just have a flat floor to work with. You can always bring your own stool or sit anywhere on the floor, but that often poses problems for your back. This design concept tries to make a bold statement on portability and lumbar support but leaves the door open for questions about its ergonomics and comfort.
INTERIOR DESIGN
GeekyGadgets

iQOO U5x smartphone gets official

IQOO has added a new Android smartphone to their range with the launch of the iQOO U5x. The handset comes with a 6.51 inch LCD display with aHD+ resolution. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile processor and it also comes with two RAM and storage options.
RETAIL
yankodesign.com

Fish Leather from salmon skins is yet another sustainable innovation

They say the best leather are those from animals but you know, there are plenty of conversations about the topic. There is now a campaign to find more sustainable leather, and we have seen a few, like the leather made from grape skins and other fruit waste. Sustainable fashion may...
ENVIRONMENT
yankodesign.com

This wooden desk embraces minimalism through a simple build and removable storage space

The Diag Desk is a minimalist, modern desk built to optimize desk space while incorporating storage elements like removable leather compartments. When it comes to desks, the simpler the better. Desks that are rooted in simplicity, either through a minimalist approach or by embracing Scandinavian aesthetics, typically offer a lot of practicality while maintaining a stripped-down design.
INTERIOR DESIGN
yankodesign.com

Miscellaneous Side Table created from waste marble fragments

Miscellaneous is a word that means a collection of various random things. It is a term used to describe items of different characteristics grouped in one. People don’t usually pay attention to it, but every article is deemed necessary. The Miscellaneous Side Table got its name from the idea...
DESIGN
CNET

Motorola Edge Plus Review: A Great Phone Overshadowed by Competitors

There is a lot to like about the new Motorola Edge Plus. Not only is it the first truly premium phone that Motorola has launched in the US in 18 months, but the 2022 version of the Edge Plus packs a big battery, a high-refresh rate display, multiple rear cameras and is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. If those specs sound similar it's because phones from Samsung and OnePlus have nearly identical ones.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Samsung brings S22 features to older phones with One UI 4.1

Following off an announcement that it would be bringing camera features from the Samsung Galaxy S22 to older phones, Samsung today shared that other features from the S22 would trickle down to earlier models. Aside from the obvious inclusion of the S21, Note 20, Z Flip 3, and Z Fold 3, Samsung also promised to bring the update to A-Series phones and Tab S devices.
CELL PHONES
yankodesign.com

What was that cryptic logo during Carl Pei’s Nothing phone (1) announcement? Here are our thoughts.

Like most people, I too was baffled to see that strange white-on-black pictogram when Carl teased the Nothing phone (1). Surely it meant something. Or did it mean ‘nothing’? Well, knowing the company’s ability and need to keep the hype train constantly moving, I’m sure that strange line-art wasn’t just randomly generated. Here are a few thoughts that immediately sprung to mind.
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy