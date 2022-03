NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man on Monday for an aggravated robbery involving a hatchet in South Nashville from early February. According to the arrest affidavit, 23-year-old Kevin Bwenge, described as a black man with one leg, pushed his way inside a home on Yelton Court while armed with a hatchet around 1:30 p.m. on February 11. The residents told police Bwenge assaulted them and stole their wallets before making his exit.

