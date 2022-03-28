ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Fire displaces 2, destroys home near Jackson

By Nathan Clark
Jackson Citizen Patriot
Jackson Citizen Patriot
 18 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, MI – A man and woman were displaced from their home when a fire destroyed the residence early Sunday. Fire crews were called at 1:09 a.m. March 27, to the 4000...

Morning Sun

Man flees scene of crash leaving 3 injured children behind

A 36-year-old St. Louis man fled the scene of a traffic crash Sunday afternoon leaving three critically injured children behind. According to Gratiot County Sheriff Mike Morris, the crash occurred about 4:35 p.m. at the corner of Jackson and State roads in Bethany Township when the man ran a stop sign and broadsided a vehicle travelling north on State Road driven by a 32-year-old St. Louis woman.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
WLNS

Jackson man rescues woman from drowning

GRASS LAKE, Mich. (WLNS)—Nathan Parshall was fishing here at Welch lake like he usually does, but last Thursday afternoon he noticed something wasn’t right. “I just heard someone yelling for help. Then I went over there, and she was holding onto a kayak, and she’d been out there. I was fishing she had probably been […]
JACKSON, MI
Idaho State Journal

Fire destroys local mobile home, causes evacuations

CHUBBUCK — A fire destroyed a mobile home here on Saturday night and caused nearby residents to be evacuated, authorities said. The fire at the mobile home on Circle Inn Drive behind the Smith's supermarket was reported around 9:40 p.m. Saturday. The residence was fully engulfed by flames when firefighters arrived and police temporarily evacuated several nearby mobile homes as a precaution. Firefighters extinguished the flames but the residence was a total loss. We have received no reports that the blaze resulted in any injuries. Authorities have not yet said what might have caused the fire. Stay with idahostatejournal.com for updates on this story.
CHUBBUCK, ID
13 ON YOUR SIDE

'It's sad, I'm pretty sure we're done,' says owner of business that burned to the ground

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A family-owned business on the city's east side is devastated after a fire tore through their building early Monday morning. Multiple crews were called to a building on the corner intersection of Wealthy and Henry Street NE starting around 2 a.m. for an intense fire. Part of the building collapsed, but authorities said crews were able to keep the blaze from spreading to other businesses nearby.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WLNS

Police close Upper Peninsula road after cars go into ditch

MUNISING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan State Police closed a portion of an Upper Peninsula highway on Sunday morning after lake-effect snow and high winds caused slippery pavement and whiteout conditions, leaving numerous vehicles in a ditch. M-28 was closed between Marquette County and the Munising city limits, police said. The National Weather Service posted advisory […]
MUNISING, MI
