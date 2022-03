Instagram’s head Adam Mosseri has revealed that adding hashtags to posts are not likely to help users receive more views on videos.Speaking on his own Instagram page, where Mr Mosseri answers questions from users about the social media site, a user asked whether “hashtags help views”.Mr Mosseri replied: “Not really. They do help us to understand what a post is about which means it might be more likely to show up in a place like a hashtag page for instance, but in general no, I wouldn’t try and think of hashtags as a way to try and get more distribution.”This...

