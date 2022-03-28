ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Ramirez to Compete for National Three-point Championship

By allHOGS Staff
All Hogs
All Hogs
 18 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VzslP_0esEwEvZ00

Former Hogs' player will compete in New Orleans from deep outside.

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Former Arkansas guard Amber Ramirez has been selected to the roster for the three-point contest here Thursday.

Ramirez is one of eight players selected for the event that will air live on ESPN at 8 p.m.

Twenty-four of the nation’s elite men’s and women’s college basketball players to compete for slam dunk and 3-point shooting bragging rights.

The night features the Great Clips Slam Dunk Championship, the men's and women's three-point championship and a team shootout.

The winners have a champions contest after those.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y5wGN_0esEwEvZ00

Arkansas Communications

Ramirez comes into the contest as one of the most prolific shooters in the country and in Arkansas women’s basketball history.

She led the SEC in threes made during conference play (52) and finished second in the league in three-point percentage (44.8).

Her 42.9% mark from deep during her three seasons with the Hogs stands as a program record, and her 261 three-pointers made is the fifth-most in program history despite only playing at Arkansas for three seasons.

With her 40.2% mark from distance during her final season, Ramirez became the only Hog ever with three or more seasons shooting 40% or better from three.

For more than 30 years, several of the top players in college basketball have competed in the slam dunk and three-point championships including Gary Payton, Steve Nash, Jason Terry, Kyle Korver, Bobby Hurley, Michael Finley, Allan Houston, Wesley Matthews, Yogi Ferrell, Cappie Pondexter, Katie Gearlds, Kristi Toliver, Tiffany Hayes and Ariel Atkins.

• Return to allHogs home page.

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the allHOGS message board community today!

Comments / 1

